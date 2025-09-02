Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthFatigue, Pale Skin, And Dizziness: Common Symptoms Of Anaemia You Shouldn't Ignore

Fatigue, Pale Skin, And Dizziness: Common Symptoms Of Anaemia You Shouldn't Ignore

Anaemia refers to the lack of oxygen in the tissues and organs as a result of insufficient healthy red blood cells. Here are some common signs to look at:

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Sameer Bhati)

Have you observed a spike in the instances of feeling fatigued, a drop in your skin’s vibrancy, or an increased sensation of dizziness? What appears to be a set of familiar health issues could actually be indicative of a larger issue at hand, anaemia. Anaemia, in simple terms, refers to the lack of oxygen in the tissues and organs as a result of insufficient healthy red blood cells.

Primary Indicators Of Anaemia:

  • Constant Exhaustion and Lack of Energy: An evident symptom, especially when your body has low oxygen resources to use.
  • Light or Yellowish Tint to the Skin: Low haemoglobin levels are associated with lightening of the skin and even the inner lining of the eyelids.
  • Blurry Vision and Dizziness: Frequent fainting spells due to a lack of oxygen to the brain.
  • Abnormal Breathing and Increased Heart Rate: When the heart and lungs work harder to make up for the lack of oxygen.

The Reason It’s Important  

There’s a risk that ignoring the symptoms might lead to chronic conditions. In case of severe anaemia, there’s an impact on heart function, lower immunity, and reduced quality of life. Women of childbearing age, children, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses are especially at risk.

Diagnosis And Management  

A simple anaemia CBC test helps to check haemoglobin, red blood cell count, and iron levels. Anaemia CBC test results help to confirm the type of anaemia. For iron deficiency anaemia, iron supplements and dietary changes using leafy green vegetables, lentils, and red meat, along with fortified cereals, suppress anaemia.

Anaemia from other deficiencies are controlled through vitamin B12 or folate supplements. Anaemia as a result of chronic diseases requires the particular chronic ailment to be addressed for a cure.  

Dr. Sameer Bhati is a Public Health Expert

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
SEMICON 2025: PM Modi Says Chips Are 'Digital Diamonds', World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
Opinion
