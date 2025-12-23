Christmas Desserts, Done Right: Smart Ways To Enjoy Festive Treats Mindfully

(By Simrat Kathuria)

In every aspect, Christmas is, and should be, incomplete without the like of desserts, which means so much already. Nostalgia, albeit, was in the form of plum cakes, brownies, rum balls, cookies with sugar dust coating, and puddings with the most delicate serving from one side of the table to the other. For Christmas, sweets were, to a large extent, feelings, traditions, and festivities.

Why Festive Sugar Hits Differently

Our appetite rises in the winter months. When you mix that with holidays, irregular schedules, alcohol, and decreased physical activity, desserts begin to multiply in the house before you know it. Thus, sugar intake leads to a blood surge of glucose, causing the inflammation to rise, besides increasing symptoms of bloating, fatigue and eventually the post-holiday couch.

Nonetheless, what a majority of people do not understand is that the problem health-wise is not with the dessert per se, but rather with the rate of consumption, the amount and the accompaniment.

Redefining, Rather Than Reducing

Smarter indulgence means starting with quality over quantity. In other words, rather than sampling every item on the table, focus on one or two sweets you truly enjoy. Eating slowly is also useful. Mindful dessert consumption helps the brain acknowledge feelings of completion, thus inhibiting overconsumption.

Balance Is The Real Sweet Spot

The most basic and straightforward rule is: never have sweets when your stomach is empty. Eat desserts with either protein or fibre-rich food, such as nuts, seeds, and also after the regular meals.

In home baking, changes can be made at a small level. Using jagerry or dates in place of sugar, using nuts, or cutting down the amount of sugar by 20 to 30% in recipes would make desserts lighter in consistency without affecting their taste.

Timing Has More Importance Than You Think

The ideal time for sweet food would be morning or right after a meal, not at night when your metabolism is slow. Night sweet treats are likely to interfere with your sleep and digestion cycles, causing you to be sluggish the next morning.

A short walk after dessert would be beneficial to the body in regulating blood sugar levels.

Christmas desserts are not meant to cause people discomfort. There’s no “perfect” diet when it comes to holidays; you just have to keep your tongue in check.

Simrat Kathuria is a Celebrity Dietician & Wellness Coach

