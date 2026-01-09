Risk Of Cancer From Packaged Foods? Patna Doctor Refutes Claim, Says Caution Is Necessary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Fresh concerns over the link between packaged food and cancer have emerged following findings from a large cohort study known as NutriNet-Santé, which suggested that excessive consumption of certain food preservatives may increase the risk of cancer and other serious diseases. The study was published in a reputed medical journal, including the BMJ.

Study Raises Questions On Food Preservatives

The research has reignited debate over whether packaged food items, foods sold in sealed packets, could trigger cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. The findings have prompted questions about whether such foods should be avoided altogether.

‘No Conclusive Proof Yet’: Dr BP Singh

Addressing these concerns in an interview with ABP News, Patna-based senior cancer specialist Dr B.P. Singh said similar studies have been conducted in the past, but no laboratory has so far produced definitive evidence proving that packaged food consumption directly causes cancer or other major diseases.

He noted that while some research has shown a higher proportion of packaged food consumers among cancer patients, this correlation does not establish causation and could be influenced by several other factors.

Packaged Food Still Harmful, Says Oncologist

Dr Singh said there was little doubt that packaged food is harmful and can contribute to various health problems, particularly gastrointestinal disorders. Foods such as juice, milk and bread are beneficial when consumed fresh but may become harmful when packaged.

Referring specifically to milk, he reiterated earlier concerns that milk sold in plastic packets can be harmful and should ideally be sold in bottles.

