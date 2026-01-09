Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Risk Of Cancer From Packaged Foods? Patna Doctor Refutes Claim, Says Caution Is Necessary

Risk Of Cancer From Packaged Foods? Patna Doctor Refutes Claim, Says Caution Is Necessary

The research has reignited debate over whether packaged food items, foods sold in sealed packets, could trigger cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fresh concerns over the link between packaged food and cancer have emerged following findings from a large cohort study known as NutriNet-Santé, which suggested that excessive consumption of certain food preservatives may increase the risk of cancer and other serious diseases. The study was published in a reputed medical journal, including the BMJ.

Study Raises Questions On Food Preservatives

The research has reignited debate over whether packaged food items, foods sold in sealed packets, could trigger cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. The findings have prompted questions about whether such foods should be avoided altogether.

‘No Conclusive Proof Yet’: Dr BP Singh

Addressing these concerns in an interview with ABP News, Patna-based senior cancer specialist Dr B.P. Singh said similar studies have been conducted in the past, but no laboratory has so far produced definitive evidence proving that packaged food consumption directly causes cancer or other major diseases.

He noted that while some research has shown a higher proportion of packaged food consumers among cancer patients, this correlation does not establish causation and could be influenced by several other factors.

Packaged Food Still Harmful, Says Oncologist

Dr Singh said there was little doubt that packaged food is harmful and can contribute to various health problems, particularly gastrointestinal disorders. Foods such as juice, milk and bread are beneficial when consumed fresh but may become harmful when packaged.

Referring specifically to milk, he reiterated earlier concerns that milk sold in plastic packets can be harmful and should ideally be sold in bottles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has raised concerns about packaged food and cancer?

A large cohort study called NutriNet-Santé has suggested that consuming too many food preservatives might increase the risk of cancer and other serious diseases. This has revived discussions about packaged food.

Is there definitive proof that packaged food causes cancer?

No, according to Dr. B.P. Singh, no laboratory has yet produced definitive evidence proving that packaged food directly causes cancer or other major diseases.

Does Dr. B.P. Singh believe packaged food is harmful?

Yes, Dr. Singh states that packaged food is harmful and can contribute to health problems, especially gastrointestinal disorders. Fresh foods may become harmful when packaged.

What is a specific concern mentioned about milk packaging?

Dr. Singh has reiterated concerns that milk sold in plastic packets can be harmful. He suggests it would be better if milk were sold in bottles.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
