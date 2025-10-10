Ayurveda’s Global Journey: How Patanjali Spread India’s Ancient Wisdom Across The World

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthAyurveda’s Global Journey: How Patanjali Spread India’s Ancient Wisdom Across The World

Patanjali Ayurveda is promoting Ayurveda on a global scale. Through organic products and digital marketing, the company is expanding exports to countries like the US and the UK.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s ancient system of medicine, Ayurveda, is gaining recognition in every corner of the world. Patanjali claims that Ayurveda has not only encouraged millions in India to turn towards natural healing but has also elevated the ancient practice to new global heights. According to the company, by 2025 Patanjali had established a presence in more than 20 countries, where its products are being sold and Ayurvedic treatments are becoming popular. This expansion, Patanjali says, is not just economic but also cultural, positioning Ayurveda as a global health revolution.

Patanjali claims, “Today, the company has thousands of food, medicine, body care, and herbal product ranges that are completely organic and affordable. Digital marketing, e-commerce, and partnerships play a major role in the global expansion strategy. For example, Patanjali’s products are being exported to countries like the U.S. and the U.K., where not only Indian expatriates but also local consumers are adopting them. In 2025, the company plans to expand FMCG exports to 12 more countries, giving new momentum to the Ayurvedic market.”

Linking Ayurveda with Modern Science for Global Recognition – Acharya Balkrishna

Patanjali stated, “Recently, on Ayurveda Day, the Patanjali Research Foundation signed an MoU with Brazil’s Shri Vajera Foundation. This partnership will conduct joint research on Indian and Brazilian herbs, including studying medicinal properties according to climate and conducting clinical trials.” On this, Acharya Balkrishna said, “This will link Ayurveda with modern science and help it gain global recognition.”

Patanjali added, “Similarly, by setting up a herbal factory in Nepal, the company has strengthened its roots in South Asia. The ‘Global Herbal Encyclopedia’ released in July 2025 has set a new benchmark in ethnobotanical research, serving as a treasure trove of Ayurveda for researchers around the world. This expansion by Patanjali is not just a business, but a mission.”

Patanjali Plans to Open 10,000 Wellness Hubs in India

Patanjali stated, “The company plans to open 10,000 wellness hubs in India by 2025, which will strengthen the global wellness industry. The inauguration of the Food and Herbal Park in Nagpur, involving an investment of ₹700 crore, is encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming. This will increase production and boost exports. The global Ayurveda market, valued at $16.51 billion in 2025, is expected to reach $77.42 billion by 2035. Patanjali is playing a leading role in this growth, especially through the integration of yoga and Ayurveda.”

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna Ayurveda Day Global Expansion Organic Products Herbal Products Wellness Hubs Patanjali Research Foundation Shri Vajera Foundation
