From Science To Self-Care: An Ayurveda-Inspired Daily Routine For Stressed, Sleep-Deprived Young Indians

From Science To Self-Care: An Ayurveda-Inspired Daily Routine For Stressed, Sleep-Deprived Young Indians

Constant fatigue in young adults isn’t normal. Ayurveda explains how late nights, poor sleep, and daily imbalances quietly drain energy, and how simple resets can restore balance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 07:57 AM (IST)

(By Dr Partap Chauhan)

Modern youth are more informed than ever, yet many feel constantly drained. Late nights, endless screen time, irregular meals, and pressure to always stay switched on have quietly reshaped how your body and mind function. Stress and poor sleep feel normal now. Poor sleep, too. But according to Ayurveda, these are not lifestyle quirks. They are signals. Health declines not suddenly, but through small daily imbalances that go unchecked for years.

Why Your Body Feels Tired Even When You Are Young

Ayurveda looks at health through rhythm and regulation. When you eat late, sleep less, and wake up tired again, your internal clock loses its anchor. Digestion weakens, the nervous system stays overstimulated, and restorative sleep becomes shallow. You may still function. But you do not feel settled. Over time, this shows up as anxiety, poor focus, frequent colds, gut discomfort, or simply that constant feeling of being wired yet exhausted.

A Practical Morning Reset Rooted In Ayurveda

Morning sets the tone for how you handle stress throughout the day. Ayurveda does not demand long rituals. It asks for consistency.
After waking, give yourself a few quiet minutes before reaching for your phone. This pause matters more than it sounds. Drinking warm water helps rehydrate the system and gently activates digestion. If possible, light movement like stretching or a short walk helps stabilise the nervous system. You are not chasing fitness here. You are preparing the mind to respond, not react.

Eating For Energy, Not Stimulation

What you eat and when you eat play a direct role in how stressed or calm you feel. Heavy dinners late at night confuse digestion and disturb sleep cycles. Ayurveda encourages lighter evening meals and regular meal timings during the day.

Simple Changes Help More Than Extreme Diets:

  • Warm and freshly cooked meals over cold packaged food
  • Adequate protein and healthy fats to prevent energy crashes
  • Avoid excessive caffeine late in the day

These habits support steady energy and reduce that afternoon slump you may be used to.

Sleep Is The Foundation, Not A Luxury

Sleep deprivation is often worn like a badge of ambition. Ayurveda sees it differently. Quality sleep is when repair actually happens. Going to bed at a consistent time, dimming lights an hour earlier, and reducing screen exposure help calm the nervous system naturally. Some nights will still be restless. That is fine. What matters is the pattern you build over weeks.

Dr Partap Chauhan is the Founder and Director of Jiva Ayurveda

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Embed widget