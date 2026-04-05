ABP Live Doc Talk | Skipped Sugar But Diabetes Still Rising? Here's What Might Be Wrong

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A closer look at our daily meals revealed a pattern common to our Indian households. A light breezy breakfast, usually tea with biscuits or poha, a lunch of rice with a small portion of dal and Dinner of roti with sabji that changes with the day on the calendar. This simplified Indian diet system, on the surface, appears to be healthy.

But when put under a magnifying glass, an obvious lack of protein accompanied by disproportionately high carbs form the bottom line of the story here.

Carbohydrates, Especially refined or high glycaemic carbohydrates, are broken down into glucose in the body. When consumed in large amounts without enough protein or fibre, they cause rapid spikes in blood sugar level. Over the time, these spikes modulate the body’s response to sugar by increasing the insulin production and release. Unless a healthy lifestyle is maintained, the body develops resistance to insulin, linked to body fat and exercise, termed as 'insulin resistance', which lies at the heart of Type 2 diabetes.

Concurrently, the inadequate protein intake leads to gradual muscle mass decline, a condition called Sarcopenia (progressive loss of muscle mass and strength). This is particularly important because muscle tissue helps absorb and use glucose. Loss of muscle mass equates to poorer regulation of blood sugar levels, creating a vicious cycle.

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Warning Signs Often Missed

A myth that is prevalent in public health sphere; cut the sugar, and things will fall into place. But the body doesn’t always follow that script. The tiredness lingers. Energy rises and crashes without warning. Cravings creep back in. And blood sugar levels, despite medication and effort, refuse to stay steady.

That’s usually a sign that something deeper is being missed.

Because it’s rarely just about sugar. Long hours of sitting, everyday stress, poor sleep, and meals built heavily around carbohydrates all quietly add up. In many Indian diets, especially vegetarian ones, protein is often the missing piece, overlooked but essential.

And so, a paradox emerges. Someone can look well-fed, even overweight, and still be undernourished where it truly matters. This is the quiet reality of 'hidden malnutrition', not visible at a glance, but deeply felt within

Correcting The Plate, Not Just The Sugar

Rather than defaulting to higher medication doses, the focus can shift to something far more fundamental, diet. The changes need not be dramatic, but they should be intentional. Breakfasts can be strengthened with eggs, or paneer for vegetarian choices. Everyday meals can be adjusted to include more dal, curd, and legumes, ensuring each plate carries a meaningful share of protein alongside carbohydrates.

Crucially, carbohydrates are not the enemy, they simply need better balance.

No expensive supplements. No extreme restrictions. Just a move toward smarter, more complete nutrition

A Larger Lesson For All Of Us

India’s diabetes epidemic is often pinned on excessive sugar, and while cutting back matters, it tells only half the story. The deeper fault line runs through the way our meals are built: heavy on carbohydrates, light on protein, and rarely balanced.

If real control is the goal, the conversation needs to shift. Protein isn’t a supporting player, it’s central to the script. It helps steady blood sugar, protects muscle mass, and keeps metabolism working the way it should.

Simple Habits That Can Help Keep Diabetes In Check

Managing diabetes doesn’t have to be a perfectly engineered plan. In fact, it works better when it isn’t overcomplicated.

Start small. Add protein, every meal, no excuses. Dal, curd, paneer, eggs, soy, nuts, seeds. Familiar foods, just used right. That one shift alone can steady blood sugar in ways people often underestimate.

Then move. Not excessively, not obsessively, but consistently. A bit of strength training, a routine that builds muscle rather than just burns calories. It matters more than it’s given credit for.

And then there’s the part many still delay, testing, tracking, staying aware. Early diagnosis isn’t just a checkbox; it changes outcomes. Regular monitoring isn’t overcaution; it’s control.

Diabetes is progressive, yes, but not beyond influence. Left alone, it drifts. Managed well, it can be steered.

Rethinking Diabetes Care

For years, diabetes care has leaned heavily on restriction, less sugar, fewer carbohydrates, tighter control. It has been a language of limits. But perhaps the more meaningful shift lies elsewhere.

Better health does not always begin with taking things away. Sometimes, it begins with restoring what has long been missing, quietly, consistently, without urgency but with intent.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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