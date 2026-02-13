ABP Live Doc Talk | Crucial Facts About Irregular Bleeding Every Woman Must Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Irregular or abnormal bleeding is often dismissed as a minor hormonal issue, but it can be one of the earliest warning signs of cervical abnormalities, including cervical cancer. Bleeding between menstrual cycles, after sexual intercourse, postmenopausal bleeding, or unusually heavy and prolonged periods should never be ignored. Normalising these symptoms or delaying medical consultation can result in late diagnosis and missed opportunities for timely intervention, which may significantly affect treatment outcomes.

Why Is Cervical Cancer Still A Major Concern In India?

Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women in India, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global burden. It is the second most common cancer among Indian women and among women aged 15–44 years. Despite this high prevalence, cervical cancer is one of the few preventable cancers, can be detected early at a precancerous stage and is highly curable when diagnosed on time.

What Is The Cause Of Cervical Cancer?

It is almost exclusively caused by the persistent infection with high-risk types of sexually transmitted infections known as human papillomavirus. While most infections with HPV do indeed resolve themselves, some types persist, leading to abnormal changes in the cervical cells. These precancerous changes, over time, if left untreated, can go on to invasive cervical cancer. HPV also causes cancers of the vulva, vagina, anus, penis, and oropharynx.

Who Has A Higher Risk Of Getting Cervical Cancer?

Several factors are known to increase a woman's risk:

Persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV

Early onset of sexual activity

Having multiple sexual partners or one partner who has multiple partners

"Weakened immunity" could be a result of HIV or long-term immunosuppressive therapy

Smoking also causes cervical damage and allows persistence of the virus HPV

Multiple pregnancies

Poor routine cervical screening

How Can Cervical Cancer Be Prevented And Detected Early?

Prevention and early detection are the cornerstones of reducing cervical cancer burden:

HPV vaccination offers strong protection against the virus responsible for most cervical cancers and is most effective when given before sexual debut.

Regular cervical screening, including Pap smears and HPV DNA testing, helps detect precancerous changes before symptoms appear.

Healthy lifestyle choices, such as avoiding tobacco, practicing safe sex, maintaining good nutrition, and supporting immune health, further reduce risk.

What If The Results Of The Screening Tests Are Abnormal?

If women with abnormal screening tests undergo colposcopy. It enables an examination with high magnification of the cervix. Biopsy assists in diagnosing the lesion, specifically in detecting the pre-invasive lesion cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN). A high-grade lesion can be adequately treated with LEEP or conisation and thus prevents the progression of cancer.

Can Cervical Cancer Be Cured?

Yes. Treatment is determined according to the stage of the disease. These modalities of management include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, or immunotherapy. In the early stages of this condition, it is largely possible to get cured. In fact, fertility-preserving measures can be taken in selected young patients. In the advanced stages as well, management is effective. “Irregular periods not only are a nuisance associated with menses, but irregular vaginal bleeding can be a lifesaving signal from your cervix.” Early medical attention, HPV vaccination, and screenings can be lifesavers. Cervical cancer can be prevented, detected, and cured if caught in time.

