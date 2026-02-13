Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Doc Talk | Crucial Facts About Irregular Bleeding Every Woman Must Know

ABP Live Doc Talk | Crucial Facts About Irregular Bleeding Every Woman Must Know

ABP Live Doc Talk | Irregular bleeding is not just a nuisance, it can signal cervical abnormalities, including cancer. Learn early signs, prevention, and treatment options to protect your health.

By : Dr. Gurpreet Kaur Virk | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Irregular or abnormal bleeding is often dismissed as a minor hormonal issue, but it can be one of the earliest warning signs of cervical abnormalities, including cervical cancer. Bleeding between menstrual cycles, after sexual intercourse, postmenopausal bleeding, or unusually heavy and prolonged periods should never be ignored. Normalising these symptoms or delaying medical consultation can result in late diagnosis and missed opportunities for timely intervention, which may significantly affect treatment outcomes.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Doc Talk | Why Blood Pressure Rises In Winter And How Ayurveda Can Help Control It Naturally

Why Is Cervical Cancer Still A Major Concern In India?

Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women in India, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global burden. It is the second most common cancer among Indian women and among women aged 15–44 years.  Despite this high prevalence, cervical cancer is one of the few preventable cancers, can be detected early at a precancerous stage and is highly curable when diagnosed on time.

What Is The Cause Of Cervical Cancer?

It is almost exclusively caused by the persistent infection with high-risk types of sexually transmitted infections known as human papillomavirus. While most infections with HPV do indeed resolve themselves, some types persist, leading to abnormal changes in the cervical cells. These precancerous changes, over time, if left untreated, can go on to invasive cervical cancer. HPV also causes cancers of the vulva, vagina, anus, penis, and oropharynx.

Who Has A Higher Risk Of Getting Cervical Cancer?

Several factors are known to increase a woman's risk:

  • Persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV
  • Early onset of sexual activity
  • Having multiple sexual partners or one partner who has multiple partners
  • "Weakened immunity" could be a result of HIV or long-term immunosuppressive therapy
  • Smoking also causes cervical damage and allows persistence of the virus HPV
  • Multiple pregnancies
  • Poor routine cervical screening

How Can Cervical Cancer Be Prevented And Detected Early?

Prevention and early detection are the cornerstones of reducing cervical cancer burden:

  • HPV vaccination offers strong protection against the virus responsible for most cervical cancers and is most effective when given before sexual debut.
  • Regular cervical screening, including Pap smears and HPV DNA testing, helps detect precancerous changes before symptoms appear.
  • Healthy lifestyle choices, such as avoiding tobacco, practicing safe sex, maintaining good nutrition, and supporting immune health, further reduce risk.

What If The Results Of The Screening Tests Are Abnormal?

If women with abnormal screening tests undergo colposcopy. It enables an examination with high magnification of the cervix. Biopsy assists in diagnosing the lesion, specifically in detecting the pre-invasive lesion cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN). A high-grade lesion can be adequately treated with LEEP or conisation and thus prevents the progression of cancer.

Can Cervical Cancer Be Cured?

Yes. Treatment is determined according to the stage of the disease. These modalities of management include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, or immunotherapy. In the early stages of this condition, it is largely possible to get cured. In fact, fertility-preserving measures can be taken in selected young patients. In the advanced stages as well, management is effective. “Irregular periods not only are a nuisance associated with menses, but irregular vaginal bleeding can be a lifesaving signal from your cervix.” Early medical attention, HPV vaccination, and screenings can be lifesavers. Cervical cancer can be prevented, detected, and cured if caught in time.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the signs of abnormal cervical health?

Irregular bleeding between periods, after sex, postmenopausal bleeding, or unusually heavy/long periods can indicate cervical abnormalities.

What causes cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is almost exclusively caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

How can cervical cancer be prevented or detected early?

HPV vaccination before sexual debut and regular cervical screening like Pap smears and HPV DNA tests are key for prevention and early detection.

Can cervical cancer be cured?

Yes, cervical cancer can be cured, especially when detected and treated in its early stages. Treatment depends on the disease stage.

About the author Dr. Gurpreet Kaur Virk

Dr. Gurpreet Kaur Virk, is a Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, at Manipal Hospital, Patiala.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cervical Cancer Women’s Health Irregular Bleeding ABP Live Doc Talk
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP's Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India's Support
Will Jamaat's Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Rahul Gandhi Faces Expulsion Threat As BJP MP Moves LS Motion; Rijiju Hits Out
