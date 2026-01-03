Stop Doing These 2025 Skincare Trends; Dermatologists Reveal 2026’s Better Way

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







From ice cubes to acid cocktails, last year’s beauty culture was louder, faster and more chaotic than ever. Dermatologists now say much of what dominated social media in 2025 damaged skin barriers, fuelled misinformation and pushed people further away from real results. As we move into 2026, experts are calling for a calmer, smarter, more personalised approach.

And yes, they are officially over the trends.

DIY Barrier Stripping Replaced By Skin Barrier First



One of the most dangerous obsessions of 2025 was uncontrolled layering of actives.

As Dr. B.L. Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, explains, "The trend that made me cringe hardest in 2025 was the obsession with 'DIY barrier stripping routines,' where people mixed exfoliating acids, retinol, and at-home dermaplaning like they were making a smoothie. Skin isn’t a chemistry experiment; it’s a living organ with limits."

So what replaces it in 2026? Barrier-first skincare!

Moisturisers, ceramides, peptides and sunscreen form the new foundation, actives come later, slowly and intentionally.

Ice Rolling As A Miracle Cure Replaced By Targeted Treatment

Ice rolling went from spa trick to internet religion.

Dr. Jangid warns, "If I could ban one thing, it would be the 'ice rolling as a cure-all' trend. Creators aggressively rub ice cubes on active acne, which only worsens inflammation and can even trigger irritation or broken capillaries."

In 2026, dermatologists urge targeted treatments instead of viral shortcuts: niacinamide for oil, azelaic acid for redness, prescription care for acne, and sunscreen always.

'Luxury Equals Better' Replaced By Smart Ingredient Choices

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

High price tags dominated 2025, but results didn’t.

According to Dr. Rashmi Ranjan, Consultant - Dermatology, Yatharth Hospital, Noida 110 Unit, "High-end skincare products are not necessarily superior, many affordable products performed equally well. Simple ingredients such as coconut oil, or creams and moisturisers containing ceramides and liquid and soft paraffin, are very good for regular moisturisation."

2026 skincare is ingredient-focused, not label-focused.

Natural Means Safe Replaced By Evidence-Based Formulas

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

2025’s obsession with “natural” did more harm than good.

Dr. Ranjan clarifies, "Natural ingredients do not always mean that they will be gentle. Many products under the name of natural and herbal contain a lot of fragrance and preservatives, which can be harmful to the skin."

2026 replaces the myth of “natural” with dermatologically sound formulations, fragrance-free, suitable for sensitive skin and backed by research.

Home Remedy Overload Replaced By Simplified Routines

Home-made scrubs and internet recipes surged last year.

Dr. Ranjan says, "We noticed a rise in cases of redness, bumps, and hyperpigmentation due to the trend of following what was popular on the internet. Multi-step skincare routines are not always required."

2026 promotes gentle cleansing, moisturising and sun protection, and nothing unnecessary.

What Should Go Viral In 2026?

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Dr. Jangid’s answer is refreshingly calm. He states, "If I could choose one practice to go viral in 2026, it would be 'progressive skincare,' where people slowly build routines instead of jumping into the deep end with five actives at once, consistency beats intensity every single time."

Both experts agree that the future of skin health is patience.

"Most of the skin damage I see these days is caused by impatience, skin doesn’t work that way. It loves consistency," says Dr. Jangid.

"The goal shouldn’t be impossible perfection, it should be healthy, balanced skin that lasts."

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

