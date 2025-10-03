Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Microsoft has rolled out major changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, increasing prices and introducing revamped plans designed to offer more content and perks to gamers. The update, which went live on October 1, affects players worldwide, with India seeing particularly steep increases.

Xbox Game Pass Price Hikes Across the Board

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service’s top-tier plan, has jumped 50 per cent in the United States, from $19.99 to $29.99.

In India, the same plan now costs Rs 1,389 per month, marking a 67.5 per cent rise over the previous Rs 829.

For the price, subscribers gain access to over 400 games playable across Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud platforms, including more than 75 day-one releases annually. The Ultimate plan also bundles EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, Fortnite Crew subscription starting November, and enhanced Xbox Cloud Gaming at 1440p.

Meanwhile, the Premium plan, which replaces the previous Standard tier, is priced at $14.99 in the US and Rs 699 in India, up from Rs 619.

This plan offers over 200 games, cloud gaming, Xbox rewards, online multiplayer, and new Xbox-published titles within a year of launch. The Essential plan, the successor to Game Pass Core, now costs Rs 499 in India (up from Rs 349) while remaining $9.99 in the US, giving players access to over 50 games, cloud gaming, Xbox rewards, and multiplayer features. PC Game Pass pricing also saw a sharp rise, now Rs 939 per month in India, compared to Rs 449 earlier.

Expanded Game Library and Added Perks

Microsoft has added more than 45 new titles to Xbox Game Pass, including Hogwarts Legacy for Ultimate and Premium subscribers.

Other notable additions include a variety of Assassin’s Creed games, Far Cry series entries, and remastered classics like Warcraft I, II, and III. Premium and Ultimate members also benefit from extra perks, including in-game rewards and access to Ubisoft+ Classics titles.

Microsoft’s Message to Gamers

“Starting today, we're introducing three upgraded Game Pass plans based on how players play: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate,” Microsoft said in its announcement. “Each includes expanded game libraries, including PC titles, unlimited cloud gaming, in-game benefits (including Riot Games titles), and a revamped Rewards with Xbox experience.” The company emphasised that these changes aim to offer “flexibility, choice, and value” for subscribers while noting that Game Pass participation and player engagement are at an “all-time high.”

With these upgrades, Microsoft hopes to make its subscription service more appealing despite the higher costs, promising a richer gaming experience for console and PC players alike.