Wordle Answer Today (September 9): Can You Crack Today's Puzzle? Check Out The Hints

Wordle Answer Today (September 9): Can You Crack Today’s Puzzle? Check Out The Hints

Wordle answer for September 9 is revealed. Explore today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players started their Tuesday, September 9, with another mind-bending puzzle that had many tapping away at their keyboards. The five-letter daily game has become a global favourite, testing not only vocabulary but also patience and smart guessing. For some, the fun is in solving quickly, while others just want to keep their winning streak going strong.

Today’s puzzle leaned on the tricky side, no pun intended, with clues pointing toward something connected to deception. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry. We’ve got the hints, the answer, and the meaning explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but it needs focus and smart choices. Players have six tries to figure out the hidden five-letter word. After each attempt, the tiles give useful clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By thinking carefully and using these hints wisely, players can cut down wrong guesses and move closer to the solution. This mix of logic and fun is why millions of people play it daily.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 9 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • This Wordle answer is related to “deception.”
  • The word begins with T.
  • It ends with K.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “recit” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These pointers gave a clear path to the answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 9)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: TRICK.

A “trick” can be fun or sneaky depending on how it’s used. Magicians perform tricks to entertain, while a circus trick can amaze the crowd. But tricks can also be negative, for example, someone may use a trick to fool or deceive another person. If you’ve been “tricked,” it means you were fooled.

Congrats if you guessed it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will bring you another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Embed widget