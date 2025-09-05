Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (September 5): Did You Guess Today's Tricky Five-Letter Word? Here Are The Hints

Wordle Answer Today (September 5): Did You Guess Today’s Tricky Five-Letter Word? Here Are The Hints

Wordle answer for September 5 is revealed! Check out today’s hints, starting word, and final solution to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Friday, September 5, with yet another brain-tickling puzzle that had players across the globe thinking hard. The five-letter guessing game, now a daily ritual, keeps testing quick thinking and vocabulary skills. For many, it’s the excitement of solving the word in fewer tries, while for others, it’s about protecting their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle leaned on the tricky side, and while the hints pushed players closer to the solution, some were left puzzled. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, we’ve got both the answer and the meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but it needs both patience and smart guesses. Players get six tries to find the hidden five-letter word. After each attempt, the tiles give you important clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By carefully using these clues, players can remove wrong guesses and slowly work toward the answer. This mix of logic and fun is what makes Wordle so addictive for millions worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 5 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Like a piece of wood in the ocean…
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with T.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “firth” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These pointers were enough to help many narrow down the word without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 5)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DRIFT.

To “drift” means to move slowly, usually carried by water or air. For example, driftwood may float across the ocean, or a leaf may drift in the wind. It can also describe people or situations, like “drifting into a problem” or “feeling adrift.” In motorsports, drifting refers to the dramatic move where a car slides sideways around corners.

Congrats if you cracked it! And if not, no worries, tomorrow’s challenge gives you another shot to play and protect your streak.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
