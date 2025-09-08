Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (September 8): Did You Guess Today's Puzzle? Here Are The Clues

Wordle Answer Today (September 8): Did You Guess Today's Puzzle? Here Are The Clues

Wordle answer for September 8 is now here. See the clues, hints, and meaning behind today’s Wordle puzzle to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were welcomed this Monday, September 8, with yet another mind-teasing puzzle that had keyboards clicking and brains buzzing. The five-letter daily game, now a worldwide favourite, keeps players hooked with its mix of fun and challenge. For some, it’s about solving it quickly, while for others, it’s all about keeping that winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle leaned on the playful side, with clues pointing toward a sound we hear almost every morning. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, the full answer and meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a simple guessing game, but it requires patience and strategy. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour to give helpful hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can cut out wrong guesses and inch closer to the solution. This clever mix of logic and simplicity is what makes Wordle so addictive worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 8 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

  • What does a little bird say?
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with P.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “birch” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough help to figure it out without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 8)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CHIRP.

“Chirp” is the sound made by small birds or insects. Robins, sparrows, and parakeets chirp, as do crickets. It’s usually a pleasant, high-pitched sound, unlike the louder “caw” of a crow or the cry of an eagle. That delicate little “chirp” is what makes mornings feel alive.

Congrats if you got it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you another chance to play and keep your streak going strong.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
