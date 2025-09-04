Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWordle Answer Today (September 4): Did You Guess The Puzzle? Check Hints, Clues And Final Solution

Wordle Answer Today (September 4): Did You Guess The Puzzle? Check Hints, Clues And Final Solution

Wordle answer today, September 4, is here. Check out the hints, clues, and meaning of today’s tricky puzzle in simple words.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Thursday, September 4, with another brain-tickling puzzle that had keyboards tapping and heads scratching. The five-letter guessing game, now a global daily ritual, continues to test both quick wit and vocabulary. For some, the thrill lies in solving the puzzle, while for others, it’s all about keeping their hard-earned winning streak alive.

Today’s challenge leaned on the playful side, and the hints nudged many closer to the solution. But if you’re still scratching your head, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

At first glance, Wordle looks like a simple word game, but don’t be fooled; it demands both logic and patience. Players must uncover a hidden five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, the tiles reveal clues that guide the way:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues smartly, players can filter wrong guesses and steadily work toward the solution. This balance of simplicity and challenge is what makes Wordle so addictive and fun for millions around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 4 Puzzle

The clues for today’s Wordle were a mix of playful and tricky. Here’s what players had to work with:

  • If you were to describe a smoothie recipe, you’d likely use this word.
  • The word begins with B.
  • It ends with D.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “laden” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players a clear path to the answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 4)

The solution to today’s puzzle is: BLEND.

To “blend” means to mix something. You can blend fruits and yoghurt to make a smoothie, blend paint colours to create a new shade, or even blend sounds together. As a noun, a blend refers to a mixture – like a coffee blend that includes different kinds of beans.

Well done if you solved it without help! And if not, no worries, tomorrow’s puzzle will bring you another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
Cities
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
World
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
Hollywood
David Corenswet Returns As Superman In James Gunn’s Man Of Tomorrow, Releasing July 2027
David Corenswet Returns As Superman In James Gunn’s Man Of Tomorrow, Releasing July 2027
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: PM Modi’s Mother Remark Sparks Outrage: BJP vs RJD Turns Personal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Twin Brothers or Big Brother? NDA’s Seat-Sharing Tug of War in Bihar Heats Up | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Kim Jong Un Introduces Daughter to the World Stage During China Victory Parade | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Is Donald Trump Seriously Ill? Rumors, Clarifications, and the Reality Behind Viral Claims | ABP NEWS
Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget