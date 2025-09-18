Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (September 18): Can't Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (September 18): Can't Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Solution

Did today's Wordle puzzle made your head take a spin? Keep your winning streak alive with these clues, and the full solution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Thursday, September 18, to yet another exciting brain teaser. The five-letter puzzle, played daily around the world, continues to test players’ word skills and patience. For many, the challenge is about solving it in fewer tries, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle pointed toward something we all see in the kitchen. The hints were clear but still tricky enough to make players think. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, the full answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle might look like a simple guessing game, but it takes careful thinking and strategy. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every attempt, tiles change colour to help:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues wisely, players can rule out wrong letters and slowly move toward the solution. This simple yet clever design is why millions love Wordle every day.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 18 Puzzle

Here are the clues given today:

  • It’s commonly found in the kitchen.
  • The word begins with K.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “fiend” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave players a fair shot at finding the answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 18)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: KNIFE.

A knife is a short blade, mostly used for cooking or dining rather than fighting. It’s a sharp tool with a handle that helps cut, chop, or slice. From preparing vegetables in the kitchen to cutting food at the table, knives are everyday essentials.

Well done if you solved it! If not, no worries, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
