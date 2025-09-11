Wordle Answer Today (September 11): Can You Guess Today’s Puzzle? See The Clues

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Thursday, September 11, to another fun brain teaser. The five-letter daily puzzle continues to test focus, word skills, and smart guessing. For some, it’s about solving quickly, while for others, it’s about holding on to their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was connected to something we all use every day. The hints gave players a fair chance, but if you’re still unsure, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it takes patience and logic. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, tiles change colour to give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.

correct letter in the right spot. Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

correct letter, but in the wrong place. Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these clues and using them wisely, players can reduce incorrect guesses and move closer to the solution. This mix of logic and fun is why millions of people play it daily.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 11 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s puzzle:

Have a seat!

The word begins with C .

. It ends with R .

. The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “hairy” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints were enough to guide players without ruining the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 11)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CHAIR.

A chair is a piece of furniture meant for one person to sit on. Most chairs have four legs, a seat, and a backrest. Some may also have armrests. Apart from furniture, “chair” can also mean a position of leadership, like the chair of an organisation.

Congrats if you guessed it! And if not, tomorrow will bring another chance to play and keep your streak alive.