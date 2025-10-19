Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle #1583 Answer Today (October 19): Did You Guess Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle #1583 Answer Today (October 19): Did You Guess Today’s Puzzle? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 19 is HERE. Check today’s clues, hints, and meaning to find out why this Wordle is truly the perfect one.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Sunday, October 19, with another fun puzzle that got minds working and fingers tapping. The five-letter daily word game, loved by millions across the world, continues to be everyone’s favourite morning brain workout. For some, it’s about the thrill of guessing the word fast, while others enjoy the satisfaction of keeping their winning streak unbroken.

Today’s puzzle felt like a special one, quite literally. If you’re still unsure about today’s Wordle, don’t worry. We’ve got all the hints, the answer, and what it means below.

How To Play Wordle

At first, Wordle looks simple, but it needs a bit of focus and smart thinking. Players have six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues wisely helps you cut down on wrong guesses and move closer to the right word. That’s the charm of Wordle: easy to play but hard to master!

Hints That Helped Crack The October 19 Puzzle

Here are the clues players used to solve today’s challenge:

  • This is the perfect Wordle word.
  • The word begins with I.
  • It ends with L.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “ladle” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These clues made the path clearer for many Wordle fans without spoiling the final reveal.

Wordle Answer Today (October 19)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: IDEAL.

An “ideal” is something perfect, the best version of something. For example, you might say “ideal weather” when the temperature feels just right, or “an ideal person” when describing someone you admire. 

It’s also used in sentences like “Ideally, we’ll leave at four o’clock,” meaning that would be the best time to leave.

Well done if you got it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will bring another chance to play, learn, and maybe find your ideal streak again.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 19 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
