Wordle #1582 Answer Today (October 18): Can You Crack Today's Puzzle? Check Out Clues, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 18 is here. Read today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players around the world began their Saturday, October 18, with another exciting brain teaser. The five-letter daily word game continues to challenge players with its clever mix of logic and vocabulary. Some love the thrill of cracking the word early, while others are all about keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle hinted at a place of comfort and safety, something we all need once in a while. If you’re still guessing, don’t worry. We’ve got all the clues, the final answer, and what it means right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first, but it needs both patience and smart guessing. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles give helpful hints:

  • Green tiles: Correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: Correct letter, wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: Letter not in the word at all.

Using these hints smartly helps players cut down wrong guesses and slowly work toward the right word. This simple yet addictive pattern is what keeps millions hooked to Wordle every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 18 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Here you can seek shelter or keep a boat.
  • The word begins with H.
  • It ends with N.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “knave” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These clues gave players enough direction to reach the answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (October 18)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: HAVEN.

A “haven” is a safe place, somewhere you can find shelter, peace, or protection. It can also mean a port or harbour where boats are kept safe. People often use the word to describe comfort zones, like a “wildlife haven” for animals or a “tax haven” for businesses.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, no worries, tomorrow’s Wordle brings another chance to play and keep your streak going strong.



About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
