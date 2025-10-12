Wordle #1576 Answer Today (October 12): Perplexed? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Sunday, October 12, with a slightly painful challenge, at least by name! The five-letter daily game continues to test players’ logic, word sense, and quick thinking. For many, it’s about solving the puzzle in fewer tries, while others are just eager to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle had a sting in its hint, and if you’re still wondering what the answer was, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered below with the full meaning too.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple in design but requires both focus and strategy. Players get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each attempt, the tiles change colours to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter isn’t in the word.

Using these clues wisely helps narrow down options and get closer to the solution. That mix of simplicity and challenge keeps millions hooked every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 12 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

Today’s word will hurt.

The word begins with W .

It ends with D .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “drown” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave a fair shot at guessing the answer while keeping the mystery alive.

Wordle Answer Today (October 12)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: WOUND.

A “wound” means an injury, like a cut, bruise, or scrape. It usually refers to broken skin but can also describe emotional pain, like “wounded feelings.” Wounds can be fresh, old, deep, or light. Whether it’s a small cut or a hurt heart, both take time to heal.

Congrats if you cracked it! And if not, no worries, tomorrow brings another chance to play and protect your Wordle streak.