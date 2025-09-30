NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ viral puzzle game Connections continues to challenge word lovers across the globe, and today’s edition — puzzle number 841 — was no exception. Released on Tuesday, September 30, the latest puzzle tasked players with finding links among 16 seemingly unrelated words. As always, some were straightforward, while others were designed to trip even seasoned solvers.

The 16 words for the day were: Wood, Therefore, Woody, Guthrie, Woodstock, Classics, Chuck, Stiff, Could, Wooden, Create, Foghorn, Awkward, Woodchuck, Scrooge, and Stilted.

How Connections works

For those unfamiliar, the daily puzzle provides a grid of 16 words. The objective is to sort them into four groups of four, where each group shares a hidden theme. The twist lies in deceptive overlaps — or “red herrings” — that can mislead players into forming the wrong connections. To win, all four groups must be identified before four mistakes are made.

Each group is also colour-coded to indicate difficulty: Yellow for the easiest set, followed by Green, Blue, and finally Purple, which tends to stump most players.

Connections Clues To Get Through

If you struggled today, the hints were particularly helpful. They suggested one group would be linked by awkward mannerisms, another by a tongue twister, a third by cartoon birds, and the last by homophones. Additional clues noted that only two groups involved words starting with the letter C, while the “wood” words were scattered across three categories.

For players who wanted a single-word nudge, the spoilers revealed Stilted (Yellow), Could (Green), Foghorn (Blue), and Create (Purple) as anchors for their respective groups.

NYT Connections Puzzle Answers

Still stuck? Here’s how the words ultimately came together in Tuesday’s puzzle:

Yellow: Unnatural, as Mannerisms — Awkward, Stiff, Stilted, Wooden

Unnatural, as Mannerisms — Awkward, Stiff, Stilted, Wooden Green: Words in a Famous Tongue Twister — Chuck, Could, Wood, Woodchuck

Words in a Famous Tongue Twister — Chuck, Could, Wood, Woodchuck Blue: Cartoon Birds — Foghorn, Scrooge, Woodstock, Woody

Cartoon Birds — Foghorn, Scrooge, Woodstock, Woody Purple: Ending With Number Homophones — Classics, Create, Guthrie, Therefore

With that, puzzle #841 is cracked. Whether you solved it cleanly or needed the hints, today’s grid was another reminder of why Connections keeps players hooked: the joy of spotting patterns hidden in plain sight.