Wordle #1600 Answer Today (November 5): Here's How To Solve Wednesday Puzzle

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, November 5, with another fun five-letter puzzle that got everyone thinking. The daily word game continues to be a favourite for millions around the world, testing both quick guessing and smart thinking. For some, it’s all about solving it fast, while for others, it’s about keeping that winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle was short and sweet, literally. The clues helped many players get close to the answer, but if you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry. We’ve got all the hints and the meaning right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but takes a bit of smart guessing. You have six tries to find a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these clues, players can slowly narrow down the word and solve the puzzle. That’s why Wordle is both simple and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 5 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

This Wordle answer isn’t tall.

The word begins with S .

It ends with T .

The word has 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “torso” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players a clear path toward the solution without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (November 5)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SHORT.

The word “short” means the opposite of tall, something small or low in height. It can also describe something that doesn’t last long, like a short meeting or a short story. So whether it’s a person, an event, or a sentence, “short” means brief or small in size.

Congrats if you guessed it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will bring another chance to play and keep your streak strong.