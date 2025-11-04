Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle #1599 Answer Today (November 4): Today's Puzzle Blew Your Mind? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle #1599 Answer Today (November 4): Today's Puzzle Blew Your Mind? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for November 4 is here. Check the clues, hints, and meaning behind today’s Wordle puzzle to keep your winning streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players started their Tuesday, November 4, with another fun challenge. The five-letter daily game continues to test how sharp your guessing skills are. Some play for fun, while others focus on keeping their win streak strong.

Today’s puzzle was about something connected to celebrations and events. The hints were quite direct, but if you still couldn’t figure it out, don’t worry, the answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple word game, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the colour of the tiles changes to help you out:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: letter not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can slowly get closer to the correct word. That’s what makes Wordle so popular and enjoyable across the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 4 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • “This is a great place for a wedding!”
  • The word begins with V.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in total.
  • Using “queen” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints made today’s puzzle fun yet slightly tricky for many players.

Wordle Answer Today (November 4)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: VENUE.

A “venue” is a place where an event happens, like a wedding, a concert, or a meeting. The difference between a place and a venue is that a venue is used for special occasions or events. The word “setting” has a similar meaning too.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, no worries, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to keep your streak going.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
