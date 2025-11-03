Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1598 Answer Today (November 3): Puzzle Got You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle #1598 Answer Today (November 3): Puzzle Got You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for November 3 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning of the word to keep your winning streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle fans started their Monday, November 3, with another exciting puzzle that got players around the world thinking hard. The five-letter daily challenge has become a favourite morning ritual, testing quick thinking and vocabulary. For many, the real thrill is guessing the word in fewer tries, while others enjoy keeping their long winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was about something everyone does each morning: waking up. If you’re still wondering what the answer was, we’ve got the clues, solution, and meaning right below.

How To Play Wordle

At first glance, Wordle looks easy, but it’s all about smart guessing. You get six chances to figure out a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colours to give you clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, you can eliminate wrong letters and get closer to the correct word. That mix of luck and logic is why millions play it every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 3 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got for today’s Wordle:

  • The Wordle answer is no longer sleeping.
  • The word begins with A.
  • It ends with E.
  • It has 3 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “wreak” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints made today’s puzzle both fun and fair.

Wordle Answer Today (November 3)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: AWOKE.

“Awoke” is the past tense of “awake,” which means to stop sleeping or to become alert. For example, “She awoke to the smell of pancakes in the morning.” But it’s not always about sleep, you could also say, “The music awoke something inside me,” meaning it stirred a feeling or interest.

Well done if you guessed it! And if not, no worries, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another shot to continue your streak.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
Cricket
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
World
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget