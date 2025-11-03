Wordle #1598 Answer Today (November 3): Puzzle Got You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle fans started their Monday, November 3, with another exciting puzzle that got players around the world thinking hard. The five-letter daily challenge has become a favourite morning ritual, testing quick thinking and vocabulary. For many, the real thrill is guessing the word in fewer tries, while others enjoy keeping their long winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was about something everyone does each morning: waking up. If you’re still wondering what the answer was, we’ve got the clues, solution, and meaning right below.

How To Play Wordle

At first glance, Wordle looks easy, but it’s all about smart guessing. You get six chances to figure out a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colours to give you clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, you can eliminate wrong letters and get closer to the correct word. That mix of luck and logic is why millions play it every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 3 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got for today’s Wordle:

The Wordle answer is no longer sleeping.

The word begins with A.

It ends with E .

It has 3 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “wreak” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints made today’s puzzle both fun and fair.

Wordle Answer Today (November 3)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: AWOKE.

“Awoke” is the past tense of “awake,” which means to stop sleeping or to become alert. For example, “She awoke to the smell of pancakes in the morning.” But it’s not always about sleep, you could also say, “The music awoke something inside me,” meaning it stirred a feeling or interest.

Well done if you guessed it! And if not, no worries, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another shot to continue your streak.