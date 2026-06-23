Wordle Answer Today (June 23): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1830? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Today's Wordle puzzle on June 23 challenged players.

Hints helped uncover a word starting 'C' and ending 'Y'.

The answer, CURRY, describes a popular spiced international dish.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Tuesday, June 23, with another fun five-letter puzzle that got people thinking. The popular daily word game continues to challenge players with a mix of simple rules and tricky answers. Some enjoy solving the puzzle in just a few tries, while others are focused on protecting their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was all about food, but the answer was not as easy as it first seemed. The hints helped many players get closer to the solution. If you're still searching for today's answer, don't worry, we've got it along with its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but can be tricky to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to show how close you are:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps you remove wrong letters and find the correct word. That's why millions of people enjoy playing Wordle every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 23 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today's Wordle:

A tasty dish.

The word begins with C.

It ends with Y.

The word has 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using "truce" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues gave players a good chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (June 23)

The answer to today's Wordle is: CURRY.

A curry is a popular dish enjoyed in many parts of the world, including India, Japan, and several countries in Africa. While every region makes curry in its own way, it is known for its rich taste and mix of spices. Some curries are mild, while others can be very spicy.

Congratulations if you guessed the answer correctly! If not, don't worry, there's always another Wordle waiting for you tomorrow.