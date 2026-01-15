Wordle Answer Today (January 15): Puzzle #1671 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Thursday, January 15, to another clever five-letter challenge. The daily word game continues to be a favourite across the world, giving everyone a small but exciting brain workout each morning. Some players race to finish in just two or three tries, while others simply enjoy the calm joy of solving it before breakfast.

Today’s puzzle leaned toward a more thoughtful word. The hints pointed to something deep and dramatic. If you’re still stuck or just curious, the answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it needs focus and smart guessing. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour and guide you:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong options and move closer to the answer. This mix of logic and fun is what makes Wordle such a daily habit for millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 15 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

“Split in two.”

The word begins with C .

It ends with M .

The word has just 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “maths” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave just enough help without taking away the challenge.

Wordle Answer Today (January 15)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CHASM.

A chasm is a deep crack or opening in the ground, like a gorge or ravine. It is usually narrow but very deep, with high sides around it. Some chasms become tourist spots because they may have caves, waterfalls, or rivers running through them. The word is also used in a figurative way to describe a big gap between people or ideas.

Congrats if you solved it on your own. And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and a brand-new chance to keep your streak alive.