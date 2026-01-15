Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (January 15): Puzzle #1671 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 15): Puzzle #1671 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 15 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Thursday, January 15, to another clever five-letter challenge. The daily word game continues to be a favourite across the world, giving everyone a small but exciting brain workout each morning. Some players race to finish in just two or three tries, while others simply enjoy the calm joy of solving it before breakfast.

Today’s puzzle leaned toward a more thoughtful word. The hints pointed to something deep and dramatic. If you’re still stuck or just curious, the answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it needs focus and smart guessing. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour and guide you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong options and move closer to the answer. This mix of logic and fun is what makes Wordle such a daily habit for millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 15 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

  • “Split in two.”
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with M.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “maths” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave just enough help without taking away the challenge.

Wordle Answer Today (January 15)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CHASM.

A chasm is a deep crack or opening in the ground, like a gorge or ravine. It is usually narrow but very deep, with high sides around it. Some chasms become tourist spots because they may have caves, waterfalls, or rivers running through them. The word is also used in a figurative way to describe a big gap between people or ideas.

Congrats if you solved it on your own. And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and a brand-new chance to keep your streak alive.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for January 15?

The Wordle answer for January 15 is CHASM. It's a five-letter word that fits the provided hints.

What are the hints for the January 15 Wordle puzzle?

The hints for January 15 included 'Split in two,' starting with 'C,' ending with 'M,' having only one vowel, and all unique letters.

What does the word 'chasm' mean?

A chasm is a deep crack or opening in the ground, like a gorge or ravine. It can also figuratively mean a big gap between people or ideas.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
World
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Technology
Elon Musk's xAI Blocks Grok From 'Undressing' People After Global Outrage, Govt Probes
Elon Musk's xAI Blocks Grok From 'Undressing' People After Global Outrage, Govt Probes
World
Trump’s Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List?
Trump’s Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget