Wordle Answer Today (January 14): Puzzle #1670 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (January 14): Puzzle #1670 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 14 is here. See today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, January 14, with another clever puzzle that got minds working early in the day. The five-letter word game has become a daily habit for millions, offering a small but fun challenge to start the morning. For some, it’s about solving the puzzle in the fewest tries. For others, it’s all about protecting that precious winning streak.

Today’s Wordle leaned toward a very relatable idea, something we all do when we don’t want to face a task or situation. The hints made things clearer, but if you’re still stuck, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it needs focus and smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can rule out wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This mix of ease and challenge is what makes Wordle so fun for everyone.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 14 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

  • When you don’t want to do something…
  • The word begins with A.
  • It ends with D.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “video” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints were enough to point players in the right direction without giving everything away.

Wordle Answer Today (January 14)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: AVOID.

To “avoid” something means to stay away from it. You might avoid a ball in a game, avoid junk food, or avoid a task you don’t feel like doing. You can also avoid problems by being careful. The opposite of avoid would be to accept, face, or take on something.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, there’s always tomorrow’s puzzle to try again and keep your streak going.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (January 14)?

The solution to today's Wordle is AVOID. This word means to stay away from something or someone.

What does the word 'avoid' mean?

To 'avoid' something means to stay away from it. This can apply to physical objects, foods, tasks, or problems.

What were the hints for the January 14 Wordle puzzle?

The hints were that the word starts with 'A', ends with 'D', has three vowels, all letters are unique, and it relates to not wanting to do something.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
