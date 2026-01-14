Wordle Answer Today (January 14): Puzzle #1670 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, January 14, with another clever puzzle that got minds working early in the day. The five-letter word game has become a daily habit for millions, offering a small but fun challenge to start the morning. For some, it’s about solving the puzzle in the fewest tries. For others, it’s all about protecting that precious winning streak.

Today’s Wordle leaned toward a very relatable idea, something we all do when we don’t want to face a task or situation. The hints made things clearer, but if you’re still stuck, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it needs focus and smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can rule out wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This mix of ease and challenge is what makes Wordle so fun for everyone.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 14 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

When you don’t want to do something…

The word begins with A.

It ends with D.

The word has 3 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “video” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints were enough to point players in the right direction without giving everything away.

Wordle Answer Today (January 14)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: AVOID.

To “avoid” something means to stay away from it. You might avoid a ball in a game, avoid junk food, or avoid a task you don’t feel like doing. You can also avoid problems by being careful. The opposite of avoid would be to accept, face, or take on something.

Congrats if you guessed it right! And if not, there’s always tomorrow’s puzzle to try again and keep your streak going.