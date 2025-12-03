Wordle Answer Today, December 3: Puzzle 1628 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Today’s Wordle for Wednesday, December 3, brought a fresh challenge that left many players thinking hard. The clues pointed toward something connected to speed and hurry, but the final answer still confused plenty of people. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, don’t worry, the hints, answer, and meaning are explained clearly below.

Wordle Hints And Clues For Today’s Puzzle (December 3)

Here are all the hints that players had to crack today’s Wordle:

A turtle doesn’t usually have it.

The word begins with H .

It ends with E .

There are 2 vowels in the word.

All five letters are unique.

If you start with “steam”, four letters will turn yellow.

These clues helped players narrow down the word by pointing toward something that is the opposite of slow. Even if the word felt tricky, the hints made it possible to reach the right guess in time.

Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for December 3 is: HASTE.

Well done if you figured it out today. If not, don’t worry, Wordle is all about practice and smart guessing. Every puzzle helps you get a little better for the next one.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

“Haste” means being in a hurry or doing something very quickly because of urgency. When someone acts with haste, they want things to happen fast. The opposite would be going slowly or taking your time. Acting “in haste” usually means speed is more important than careful thinking.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily five-letter puzzle where you have six chances to guess the right word.

Green = the letter is correct and in the right position.

Yellow = the letter is correct, but in the wrong position.

Grey = the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these colour clues helps you remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer step by step.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for December 2 was: CACTI.

Wordle keeps your mind sharp and gives you a new challenge every single day. Stay patient, use the hints wisely, and enjoy the fun of improving your guessing skills. Tomorrow might be the day you solve it in just one try.