Wordle Answer Today (December 25): Puzzle #1650 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 25 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Thursday, December 25, to another fun and thoughtful puzzle that got people guessing from the very first try. The five-letter word game continues to be a daily habit for millions across the world. Some players love the challenge of solving it quickly, while others simply enjoy keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was all about shapes, which made many players pause and think carefully before locking in their guesses. The clues were simple but clever, and they slowly pointed toward the correct answer. If you’re still unsure or just curious, the answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy at first, but it needs careful thinking. Players have six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives helpful colour clues:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour hints wisely, players can remove wrong letters and get closer to the correct word. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun, fair, and addictive for players of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 25 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • It describes a shape.
  • The word begins with P.
  • The word ends with M.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “strip” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints helped narrow things down without giving the answer away too early.

Wordle Answer Today (December 25)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: PRISM.

A prism is a solid shape where the two ends are the same, and the sides connect them evenly. The sides are flat, and the shape can look like a block or a long crystal. 

A simple example is a rectangular block or a hexagon-shaped toy that children often play with. Even though the idea sounds technical, it’s really just a neat, solid shape you can hold in your hand.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly today. And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle and another chance to solve it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for December 25th?

The Wordle answer for December 25th is PRISM. It is a solid shape with identical ends and evenly connecting flat sides.

How do the color clues in Wordle work?

Green tiles mean a letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate a correct letter in the wrong position. Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word.

What is a prism?

A prism is a solid shape with two identical ends and flat sides that connect them evenly. It can resemble a block or a long crystal.

Read
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

