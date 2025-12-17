Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (December 17): Can You Guess Puzzle #1642 ? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 17 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were back this Wednesday, December 17, trying their luck with another daily word puzzle. The five-letter guessing game has become a daily habit for millions of players around the world. Some people enjoy the challenge of solving it fast, while others play carefully just to make sure their winning streak stays safe.

Today’s Wordle puzzle was quite friendly and familiar, especially if you enjoy nature. The hints were clear, but still made players think for a bit. If today’s word left you guessing, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are explained below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives colour clues to help you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct word. This mix of guessing and logic is what makes Wordle fun and keeps people coming back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 17 Puzzle

Here are the hints players received for today’s Wordle:

  • It’s a very common plant.
  • The word begins with G.
  • It ends with S.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “sugar” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These clues made the puzzle easier for many players without giving the answer away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (December 17)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GRASS.

Grass is the green plant you see almost everywhere. You can find it in gardens, parks, playgrounds, and fields. Grass has short, thin leaves and grows close to the ground. Many people cut grass to keep lawns neat and clean.

Grass is also important because it is food for animals like cows and sheep. Without grass, many animals would not have enough to eat. It may look simple, but grass plays a big role in everyday life.

Well done if you guessed today’s word correctly. And if you didn’t, that’s okay, tomorrow brings a fresh Wordle puzzle and a new chance to play.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
