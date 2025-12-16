Wordle Answer Today (December 16): Can’t Crack Puzzle #1641? Hints, & Solution Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, December 16, with another fun and thoughtful puzzle. The five-letter daily game continues to be a favourite for people around the world. Some players try to guess the word as fast as they can, while others take their time just to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was a little different. The hint pointed toward something we often hear in movies and music. If you’re still unsure about the answer, don’t worry. Everything you need is explained below in a very simple way.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

Green tiles: the letter is right and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is right, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct word. That simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 16 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

This Wordle answer has to do with “scene transition.”

The word begins with S .

The word ends with E .

The word has 3 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “usage” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints made the puzzle tricky but fair at the same time.

Wordle Answer Today (December 16)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: SEGUE.

A “segue” means moving smoothly from one thing to another without stopping. In movies, it means going from one scene to the next without a break. In music, it means one song ends, and the next song starts right away, so it feels like the music keeps going.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if not, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to play.