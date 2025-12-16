Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (December 16): Can’t Crack Puzzle #1641? Hints, & Solution Inside

Wordle Answer Today (December 16): Can’t Crack Puzzle #1641? Hints, & Solution Inside

Wordle answer for December 16 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and simple meaning to help keep your Wordle streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, December 16, with another fun and thoughtful puzzle. The five-letter daily game continues to be a favourite for people around the world. Some players try to guess the word as fast as they can, while others take their time just to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was a little different. The hint pointed toward something we often hear in movies and music. If you’re still unsure about the answer, don’t worry. Everything you need is explained below in a very simple way.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is right and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is right, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct word. That simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 16 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • This Wordle answer has to do with “scene transition.”
  • The word begins with S.
  • The word ends with E.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “usage” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints made the puzzle tricky but fair at the same time.

Wordle Answer Today (December 16)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: SEGUE.

A “segue” means moving smoothly from one thing to another without stopping. In movies, it means going from one scene to the next without a break. In music, it means one song ends, and the next song starts right away, so it feels like the music keeps going.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if not, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to play.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Cities
Delhi's Overall Air Quality Improves But Remains 'Very Poor'; Flight Ops Still Affected
Delhi's Overall Air Quality Improves But Remains 'Very Poor'; Flight Ops Still Affected
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget