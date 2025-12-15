Wordle Answer Today (December 15): Stuck On Puzzle #1640? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today:

Wordle players opened their screens this Monday, December 15, to take on another daily word challenge. The popular five-letter puzzle continues to be a favourite for people of all ages. Some players rush to solve it as fast as they can, while others take their time just to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle leaned towards a word we often use in daily life, especially when something feels a little off. The clues made many players think twice before locking in their guesses. If today’s puzzle left you confused, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are explained clearly below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives hints using colours:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.



Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.



Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly reach the right answer. This simple style is what makes Wordle fun and addictive for millions of people every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 15 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

Today’s Wordle answer is unreliable.

The word begins with D .

The word ends with Y .

The word has only 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “geode” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints were helpful enough to guide players without giving away the answer too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (December 15)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: DODGY.

If something is described as dodgy, it means it cannot be trusted. A dodgy deal, a dodgy situation, or even a dodgy person usually feels unsafe or unreliable. Sometimes the word is also used to describe something that looks dangerous, like a dodgy ladder that might break.

Well done if you guessed the word correctly today. And if you didn’t, that’s completely fine. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to keep your Wordle streak going.