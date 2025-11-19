Google Best Of Play Awards 2025: The Apps India Just Can’t Stop Using

Google Play has announced the Best of Play winners for 2025, and this year shows how fast apps and games in India are growing. Many apps are using AI, local stories, and creative ideas to make life easier and more fun for Indian users. The winners prove that developers in India understand what people want and are building tools that truly fit their daily needs. Overall, 2025 shows how strong and exciting India’s digital world has become.

District: Movies, Events, Dining – Best App of 2025

District became India’s favourite social utility app. It helps people find movies, events, and restaurants around them. What made it stand out was its smart use of AI. It studies each user’s taste and local trends to give personal suggestions. This made it very popular in India’s big cities.

CookieRun India: Running Game – Best Game of 2025

CookieRun India won not just Best Game but also Best Pick Up and Play. The game connects deeply with Indian players. It has Indian characters, Indian outfits, and even Indian-style soundtracks. This strong cultural touch made it very loved.

InVideo AI: AI Video Generator – Best for Personal Growth

This app helps people create videos using only text prompts. It shows how AI is becoming a big part of Indian apps and helping users learn new skills.

Toonsutra: Webtoon & Manga App – Best Hidden Gem

Toonsutra’s new AI ‘Cinematic Mode’ turns comics made by Indian creators into immersive stories. This made the app a special find for many users.

Goodnotes: Notes, Docs, PDF – Best App for Large Screens

Goodnotes uses AI to make note-taking smarter. It helps users focus better and learn faster on tablets and other large screens.

Luminar: Photo Editor – Best Multi-Device App

Luminar uses AI to make photo editing smooth. Users can work easily across different devices.

Daily Planner: To Do List Task – Best Everyday Essential

This app mixes tasks, journaling, and mood tracking. It helps people manage their whole day in a simple and healthy way.

SleepisolBio: Sleep, Alarm – Best for Watches

This watch app supports users with sleep and stress management, helping build better routines.

Free Fire Max – Best Ongoing Game

Free Fire Max stayed strong with Indian players. The game added cultural elements, special skins, and deeper local connections.

Kamala: Horror Exorcism Escape – Best Indie Game

Set in 1980s rural India, Kamala brought a new horror survival style to Indian gaming. Players enjoyed its unique Indian setting.

Real Cricket Swipe – Best Made in India Game

This game reflects India’s cricket love. It includes swipes for easy gameplay and even regional cricket team references.

In 2025, apps and games in India showed great creativity, strong AI features, and deep cultural links. This proves that India’s developers are growing fast and shaping the country’s digital future.