Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers Today (August 14): Tips, Clues, Hints, & The Final Solutions

NYT Connections Answers Today (August 14): Tips, Clues, Hints, & The Final Solutions

Today's Connections combined a cheeky nod to the human anatomy, sporty gear, wedding fashion, and rhyming fun into one neatly packed challenge.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:23 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ brain-teasing daily word game, Connections, served up a mix of misdirection and wordplay for Thursday, August 14. Puzzle number 794 tested players with a grid of 16 seemingly random words, but behind the chaos were four well-hidden themes — and a fair share of red herrings.

If you struggled to see the links, you weren’t alone. As the NYT puts it, the links between the 16 Connections words can be quite obscure, but don't worry if you can’t see the solution just yet.

NYT Connections: How To Play

In Connections, players must sort 16 words into four groups of four, each tied together by a common theme. It sounds simple, but misleading overlaps are built in to trip you up. For instance, past puzzles have grouped “Hook”, “Nana”, “Peter”, and “Wendy” as Peter Pan characters, while “Action”, “Ballpark”, “Go”, and “Stick” were all phrases that precede the word “Figure”.

The catch? You only get three mistakes. On the fourth, the game ends and the full answer appears automatically. Each group is colour-coded for difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

Connections Hints For The Day

The official clues for August 14 were:

  • Yellow: You can sit on it
  • Green: They’re common items on the sports field
  • Blue: As seen during a wedding
  • Purple: Do you see any hidden rhymes?

There were also two extra nudges, “Every theme contains at least one word starting with 'B’” and “‘Hubbub’ and ‘bustle’ are in different groups.”

NYT Connections Answers Today (August 14)

The answer for August 14 broke down like this:

  • Yellow: Derriere — Backside, Caboose, Seat, Tail
  • Green: Used To Hit A Ball In Sports — Bat, Mallet, Racket, Stick
  • Blue: Components Of A Bride's Ensemble — Bouquet, Bustle, Train, Veil
  • Purple: Rhyming Compound Words — Backpack, Cookbook, Hubbub, Nitwit

For those who missed it, the puzzle combined a cheeky nod to the human anatomy, sporty gear, wedding fashion, and rhyming fun into one neatly packed challenge.

Also read
Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
Cities
Delhi Receives Fresh Showers Ahead Of Long Weekend, IMD Issues Red Alert
Delhi Receives Fresh Showers Ahead Of Long Weekend, IMD Issues Red Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget