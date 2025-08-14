NYT Connections Answers Today (August 14): Tips, Clues, Hints, & The Final Solutions

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ brain-teasing daily word game, Connections, served up a mix of misdirection and wordplay for Thursday, August 14. Puzzle number 794 tested players with a grid of 16 seemingly random words, but behind the chaos were four well-hidden themes — and a fair share of red herrings.

If you struggled to see the links, you weren’t alone. As the NYT puts it, the links between the 16 Connections words can be quite obscure, but don't worry if you can’t see the solution just yet.

NYT Connections: How To Play

In Connections, players must sort 16 words into four groups of four, each tied together by a common theme. It sounds simple, but misleading overlaps are built in to trip you up. For instance, past puzzles have grouped “Hook”, “Nana”, “Peter”, and “Wendy” as Peter Pan characters, while “Action”, “Ballpark”, “Go”, and “Stick” were all phrases that precede the word “Figure”.

The catch? You only get three mistakes. On the fourth, the game ends and the full answer appears automatically. Each group is colour-coded for difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

Connections Hints For The Day

The official clues for August 14 were:

Yellow: You can sit on it

You can sit on it Green: They’re common items on the sports field

They’re common items on the sports field Blue: As seen during a wedding

As seen during a wedding Purple: Do you see any hidden rhymes?

There were also two extra nudges, “Every theme contains at least one word starting with 'B’” and “‘Hubbub’ and ‘bustle’ are in different groups.”

NYT Connections Answers Today (August 14)

The answer for August 14 broke down like this:

Yellow: Derriere — Backside, Caboose, Seat, Tail

Green: Used To Hit A Ball In Sports — Bat, Mallet, Racket, Stick

Blue: Components Of A Bride's Ensemble — Bouquet, Bustle, Train, Veil

Purple: Rhyming Compound Words — Backpack, Cookbook, Hubbub, Nitwit

For those who missed it, the puzzle combined a cheeky nod to the human anatomy, sporty gear, wedding fashion, and rhyming fun into one neatly packed challenge.