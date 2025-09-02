Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers Today (September 2): Today's Puzzle Left You Confused? Here's Full Solution

NYT Connections answer for September 2 (Puzzle #813) is here! Check out the hints, categories, and today’s complete solution to keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its September 2 challenge, and it wasn’t an easy ride for players. Puzzle enthusiasts were tasked with sorting 16 words into four hidden groups, a concept that looks simple at first but quickly tests patience and lateral thinking. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a loyal following that loves the mix of logic, pattern-spotting, and occasional frustration. If you felt stuck, here’s a complete breakdown of today’s puzzle with hints and the final solution.

What is Connections and How Do You Play?

Connections challenges players to uncover the underlying themes linking sets of four words. Out of the 16 words provided, each belongs to exactly one group. The trick lies in avoiding deliberately added red herrings that are meant to throw you off.

Each group carries a colour-coded difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Players get four chances before the game ends, making each guess matter. To improve visibility, you can also shuffle the board, and like Wordle, results can be shared online.

Hints for Today’s Connections Puzzle (September 2)

Need a little nudge without spoiling the fun? Here are the official hints for today’s game:

  • Yellow: Linked to curses.
  • Green: Connected with Christmas.
  • Blue: Related to Earring Magic Ken.
  • Purple: Words beginning with possessive determiners.

Extra clues also suggested grouping items you can wear and noticing that all but one set contain a word starting with “M.”

Full Solution to NYT Connections #815

If you couldn’t crack it, here’s how today’s puzzle unfolded:

  • Yellow: Curses (Expletives, Four-Letter Words, Profanity, Swearing)
  • Green: In A Visit From St. Nicholas (Christmas, House, Mouse, Stirring)
  • Blue: Worn by Earring Magic Ken (Earring, Mesh Shirt, Necklace, Pleather Vest)
  • Purple: Starting With Possessive Determiners (Herring, Histamine, Mystery, Ouroboros)

Today’s puzzle leaned heavily on obscure references, from vintage toys to hidden wordplay. But that’s the beauty of Connections, it always keeps players guessing.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
