NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ hit puzzle game Connections returned with puzzle #814 on September 1, bringing players another brain-teasing challenge. Like Wordle, it resets daily and asks solvers to group 16 words into four hidden categories. While it may sound straightforward, the clever distractions built into the puzzle often leave even seasoned players scratching their heads. If you’re stuck, don’t worry, we’ve broken down the hints, categories, and today’s full solution.

What is Connections and How Do You Play?

Connections is all about identifying the hidden links between words. Players are presented with 16 options and must divide them into four groups of four. Each set has a common theme, ranging from literature and pop culture to sports or holidays.

The challenge lies in spotting the real connections while ignoring red herrings. Make four incorrect guesses, and the game ends. To help players navigate the puzzle, each group is colour-coded:

Yellow (easiest)



Green (easy)



Blue (moderate)



Purple (hardest)



You can also shuffle the board to rearrange words and spot patterns more easily, and like Wordle, results can be shared with friends online.

Hints for Today’s Connections Puzzle (September 1)

Not ready for the answers just yet? Here are the hints provided for puzzle #814:

Yellow: Entrance



Green: There are days named after them



Blue: They have a way with words



Purple: A red bird



These clues gave solvers just enough direction to avoid missteps while still leaving room for strategic guessing.

Full Solution to NYT Connections #814

Here’s how today’s puzzle breaks down:

First appearance: DEBUT, INTRODUCTION, LAUNCH, PREMIERE



Ones celebrated with holidays: MOTHER, PRESIDENT, SAINT PATRICK, SAINT VALENTINE



Famous poets: BISHOP, BURNS, LORDE, POPE



What “Cardinal” might refer to: BIRD, CLERGY MEMBER, M.L.B. PLAYER, N.F.L. PLAYER



Struggled with today’s puzzle? Don’t be discouraged, new Connections challenges refresh every day at midnight, giving you another chance to sharpen your word skills.