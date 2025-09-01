Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers Today (September 1): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues, & Solutions To Help You Out

NYT Connections Answers Today (September 1): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues, & Solutions To Help You Out

NYT Connections answer for September 1 (Puzzle #814) is here! Check out the hints, categories, and today’s complete solution to keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ hit puzzle game Connections returned with puzzle #814 on September 1, bringing players another brain-teasing challenge. Like Wordle, it resets daily and asks solvers to group 16 words into four hidden categories. While it may sound straightforward, the clever distractions built into the puzzle often leave even seasoned players scratching their heads. If you’re stuck, don’t worry, we’ve broken down the hints, categories, and today’s full solution.

What is Connections and How Do You Play?

Connections is all about identifying the hidden links between words. Players are presented with 16 options and must divide them into four groups of four. Each set has a common theme, ranging from literature and pop culture to sports or holidays.

The challenge lies in spotting the real connections while ignoring red herrings. Make four incorrect guesses, and the game ends. To help players navigate the puzzle, each group is colour-coded:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (moderate)
  • Purple (hardest)

You can also shuffle the board to rearrange words and spot patterns more easily, and like Wordle, results can be shared with friends online.

Hints for Today’s Connections Puzzle (September 1)

Not ready for the answers just yet? Here are the hints provided for puzzle #814:

  • Yellow: Entrance
  • Green: There are days named after them
  • Blue: They have a way with words
  • Purple: A red bird

These clues gave solvers just enough direction to avoid missteps while still leaving room for strategic guessing.

Full Solution to NYT Connections #814

Here’s how today’s puzzle breaks down:

  • First appearance: DEBUT, INTRODUCTION, LAUNCH, PREMIERE
  • Ones celebrated with holidays: MOTHER, PRESIDENT, SAINT PATRICK, SAINT VALENTINE
  • Famous poets: BISHOP, BURNS, LORDE, POPE
  • What “Cardinal” might refer to: BIRD, CLERGY MEMBER, M.L.B. PLAYER, N.F.L. PLAYER

Struggled with today’s puzzle? Don’t be discouraged, new Connections challenges refresh every day at midnight, giving you another chance to sharpen your word skills.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
