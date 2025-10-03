NYT Connections Answers Today (October 3): Baffled? Check Hints, & Answers

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers Today (October 3): Baffled? Check Hints, & Answers

The NYT Connections October 3 puzzle had Ed words, spirals, musicals, and boundaries. See all hints and today’s full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, rolled out its October 3 challenge, and this one had plenty of twists. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and the mix of “Ed” words, spirals, and musical songs made things both fun and confusing. Just like Wordle, Connections resets daily and has grown into a favourite puzzle for fans who love spotting tricky word patterns.

If you got stuck today, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a game where 16 words are given, and you need to group them into four sets of four. Each group has a common theme, but the puzzle is loaded with red herrings that are there to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all work before the word “Figure.”

You get only four mistakes before the answers are revealed. Each group is also given a colour level for difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s short but tricky, and like Wordle, players can share their results online after finishing.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 3)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: You’re really pushing it…
  • Green: It concerns their movement pattern.
  • Blue: Hear any music?
  • Purple: When you shorten these words, they all look the same.

Extra hints:

  • Ed and Eddy don’t belong together.
  • One theme has three words starting with “E.”

Spoiler help (one word from each group):

  • Yellow: Extremity
  • Green: Tornado
  • Blue: Cabaret
  • Purple: Editor

Full Solution for October 3:

  • Yellow (Boundary): Border, Edge, Extremity, Limit
  • Green (They Move in a Spiral): Eddy, Football, Tasmanian Devil, Tornado
  • Blue (Songs from Musicals): Cabaret, Edelweiss, Mamma Mia, Memory
  • Purple (What “Ed” Might Indicate): Editor, Education, Edward, Past Tense

This puzzle gave players a fun mix of themes. The purple group, with all the “Ed” words, was one of the easier ones, although “Past Tense” made it a little tricky. The spiral movement group caused more confusion, especially with “Football” mixed in. 

The songs from musicals added a nice pop of culture, while the boundaries theme tied everything together.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
