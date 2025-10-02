NYT Connections Answers Today (October 2): Jumbled? Check Hints, & Answers

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, brought its October 2 puzzle, and it had plenty of short but tricky words. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some connections seemed obvious, others caused confusion. Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players hooked with its mix of logic, pattern spotting, and clever twists.

If today’s challenge slowed you down, don’t worry, we’ve got all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple yet tricky puzzle where you must divide 16 words into four groups of four. Each group has a hidden theme, but many words are designed to mislead you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

The game ends if you make four mistakes, and then the correct solution is revealed. To guide players, each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The short format makes it quick to play, but also frustrating when false matches trip you up.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (October 2)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: Good boy!

Green: Find other words for “earned.”

Blue: These words point to something stationary.

Purple: Look for titles.

Extra hints:

No three-letter words appear in the purple group.

Themes include both animals and entertainment.

Spoiler words from each group:

Yellow: Heel

Green: Right

Blue: Placed

Purple: Flow

Full Solution for October 2:

Yellow (Dog Commands): Come, Down, Heel, Stay

Green (Deserved): Due, Fair, Just, Right

Blue (Situated): Left, Placed, Put, Set

Purple (Best Animated Feature Oscar Winners): Brave, Flow, Frozen, Up

Today’s puzzle had many short words, which made it tricky to avoid mixing them up. Words like “stay” and “put” or “left” and “right” tempted false matches.

On the bright side, “fair” and “just” stood out quickly and helped lock down the green group. The purple Oscar winners theme added a nice pop culture touch, balancing out the more straightforward word groups.