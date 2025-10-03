Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1567 Answer Today (October 3): Puzzled? Check Hints, Clues, & Solution

Wordle #1567 Answer Today (October 3): Puzzled? Check Hints, Clues, & Solution

Wordle answer for October 3 is here. Read the simple hints, clues, and meaning of today’s Wordle puzzle to keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their Friday, October 3, with another mind-teasing challenge. The five-letter word game, now a daily ritual for millions, continues to test patience, focus, and clever thinking. Some players chase a quick win, while others are simply protecting their hard-earned streaks.

Today’s puzzle pointed to something related to sudden movement, and the hints gave players a fair chance to get it right. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, the full answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple at first, but it needs sharp thinking. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each attempt, tiles change colour to give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can cut out wrong guesses and move closer to the solution. This mix of fun and logic is what makes Wordle so addictive worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 3 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Can you think of a word for “involuntary movement”?
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with M.
  • The word has only 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters.
  • Using “palms” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave just enough help without spoiling the answer outright.

Wordle Answer Today (October 3)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SPASM.

A “spasm” means a sudden, involuntary movement or twitch of muscles. For example, a leg spasm while sleeping is common. The word can also mean uncontrolled behaviour, like a laughing spasm. Since spasms happen without control, they are often seen as unpleasant.

Congrats if you cracked it! If not, no worries, tomorrow’s puzzle gives you a brand-new chance to keep your streak alive.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget