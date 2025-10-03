Wordle #1567 Answer Today (October 3): Puzzled? Check Hints, Clues, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their Friday, October 3, with another mind-teasing challenge. The five-letter word game, now a daily ritual for millions, continues to test patience, focus, and clever thinking. Some players chase a quick win, while others are simply protecting their hard-earned streaks.

Today’s puzzle pointed to something related to sudden movement, and the hints gave players a fair chance to get it right. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, the full answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple at first, but it needs sharp thinking. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each attempt, tiles change colour to give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can cut out wrong guesses and move closer to the solution. This mix of fun and logic is what makes Wordle so addictive worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 3 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

Can you think of a word for “involuntary movement”?

The word begins with S .

It ends with M .

The word has only 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters.

Using “palms” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave just enough help without spoiling the answer outright.

Wordle Answer Today (October 3)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SPASM.

A “spasm” means a sudden, involuntary movement or twitch of muscles. For example, a leg spasm while sleeping is common. The word can also mean uncontrolled behaviour, like a laughing spasm. Since spasms happen without control, they are often seen as unpleasant.

Congrats if you cracked it! If not, no worries, tomorrow’s puzzle gives you a brand-new chance to keep your streak alive.