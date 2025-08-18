NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ Connections puzzle has steadily become one of the most addictive daily challenges for word game fans, often rivalling Wordle in popularity. But unlike Wordle’s simple guess-the-word format, Connections requires players to spot hidden themes that bind together seemingly random words. Each day, 16 words appear on the board, and the task is to group them into four sets of four, with every set sharing a unifying theme.

Of course, it’s never that straightforward. Connections is notorious for its clever misdirections and word traps that lure players into making mistakes. Four errors, and the puzzle ends with the answers revealed automatically. For those struggling with today’s puzzle, here’s a quick breakdown of hints, themes, and the final solution.

Today’s Connections Word Grid

The 16 words for Monday, August 18 are: Cue, Stop, Breakfast, Shot, Pool, Pocket, Prompt, Parking, Chance, Wi-Fi, Digital, Opening, Wrist, Nod, Break, Signal.

At first glance, some words appear linked, but the trick lies in separating real patterns from the red herrings deliberately placed to confuse solvers.

NYT Connections Hints To Guide You

The New York Times provided subtle nudges for today’s challenge:

Yellow: See any signs?

See any signs? Green: This theme is a set of favourable circumstances.

This theme is a set of favourable circumstances. Blue: Look for travelling conveniences.

Look for travelling conveniences. Purple: Add something, and they’ll give you the time.

For solvers who wanted a bit more direction, the game also revealed one word from each group: Signal, Break, Wi-Fi, and Digital.

NYT Connections Final Answers Revealed

For anyone who didn’t manage to piece it together, here are the completed groups for August 18’s puzzle:

Yellow: Indication (Cue, Nod, Prompt, Signal)

Indication (Cue, Nod, Prompt, Signal) Green: Opportunity (Break, Chance, Opening, Shot)

Opportunity (Break, Chance, Opening, Shot) Blue: Hotel Amenities (Breakfast, Parking, Pool, Wi-Fi)

Hotel Amenities (Breakfast, Parking, Pool, Wi-Fi) Purple: Words Before “Watch” (Digital, Pocket, Stop, Wrist)

With that, the puzzle comes full circle. Whether you solved it without help or leaned on the hints, today’s Connections offered a mix of clever wordplay and satisfying “aha” moments that keep fans coming back daily.