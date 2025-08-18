Wordle Answer Today (August 18): Getting Stuck? Hints, Clues, Tips & Solution For You

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle, the internet’s most addictive daily puzzle, continues to test players’ vocabulary skills one five-letter word at a time. For Monday, August 18, puzzle #1521 proved to be a stumbling block for many, leaving fans searching for a nudge in the right direction. If your streak is on the line, the hints below might have saved the day.

The premise of Wordle remains straightforward: players must crack a hidden five-letter word within six attempts. Each guess offers visual feedback through colour-coded tiles, green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for letters not included at all. This simple mechanic is what has transformed Wordle into a global obsession, where victory feels sweet, but failure stings.

Wordle Hints To Narrow It Down

For August 18, the clues were designed to guide players without outright spoiling the answer. Here’s how the puzzle unravelled:

The solution begins with the letter I .

. It ends with the letter E .

. The word contains three vowels .

. In total, there are four unique letters.

Choosing the starter word “spies” would immediately highlight four correct letters in yellow.

The Big Reveal: August 18 Wordle Answer

After much guessing, the mystery word for puzzle #1521 was finally uncovered. The correct answer is: ISSUE.

For those who solved it without outside help, congratulations are in order. And for anyone who leaned on the hints to salvage a long-running streak, that’s part of the fun, too.

The word “ISSUE” itself feels fitting for a puzzle that sparked frustration and relief in equal measure. Whether it was guessed on the first try or eked out on the sixth, the challenge underscored why Wordle has become a daily ritual for millions. It’s quick, it’s clever, and it keeps people coming back for just one more round.