Wordle Answer Today: Thursday’s Wordle (#1517) proved to be a tougher nut to crack than usual, leaving many players scratching their heads and reaching for hints before risking their precious winning streaks. The game’s simple rules may make it look easy, but the reality is often far from it. Players get six chances to guess the mystery five-letter word, relying on clues from previous attempts, green for the right letter in the right place, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for letters that aren’t in the word at all.

Even seasoned Wordle enthusiasts found themselves struggling today. If you type in the starting word ‘liken’, then four letters will turn yellow, giving frustrated players a lifeline without spoiling the fun entirely.

Clues Narrow Down the Hunt

For August 14’s puzzle, hints were essential for many. Players learned that the day’s mystery word began with the letter K and ended with L. Adding to the challenge, the word had just one vowel and four unique letters, creating a scenario where even common guess strategies could fall flat. Another playful clue teased, “Did anyone sound the bell?” — a subtle nod toward the answer’s meaning.

With the pressure mounting and streaks on the line, some players chose to keep guessing until the very last attempt, while others scrolled quickly to find the solution.

The Big Reveal: A Somber Sound

Eventually, the word of the day was unveiled: KNELL.

As the definition explains, a knell is “a slow, low, and solemn ringing sound used to announce a funeral, typically coming from a large bell.” It’s a term steeped in history and often used metaphorically to signal the end of something.

For those who guessed it, congratulations are in order. For others, it’s a reminder that even the most seasoned Wordle players can be thrown off by an uncommon word. But that’s the beauty of the game, tomorrow brings a fresh challenge and another chance to triumph.