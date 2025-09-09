Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (September 9): Clues, Categories, & Today's Full Solution

NYT Connections Answers (September 9): Clues, Categories, & Today’s Full Solution

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 9 brought together odd phrases, spy references, and a dash of feline fun. Check out all the hints, themes, and the complete solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 9 challenge, and it was a clever mix of wordplay and hidden links. As always, players had to group 16 words into four secret categories. Some of the connections were quick to spot, while others needed more creative thinking.

Like Wordle, this daily puzzle has grown into a must-play for fans who enjoy logic, patterns, and just the right amount of trickiness. If today’s board slowed you down, here are the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you need to group 16 words into four categories of four words each. The challenge is that many words look like they could fit into multiple groups, so spotting the exact theme isn’t always easy.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You get only four mistakes before the game ends and reveals the answer. To make things more interesting, each group is colour-coded:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle looks simple, but it always finds a way to challenge players with red herrings and surprising connections.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 9)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: In progress, no more.
  • Green: Does it have a shell?
  • Blue: A fast drinker would know these words.
  • Purple: It’s missing something... Canine.

Extra hints:

  • “Over” and “Under” are in different groups.
  • One group is made up entirely of four-letter words.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Through
  • Green: Snail
  • Blue: Gulp
  • Purple: Bull

Full Solution for September 9:

  • Yellow (Finished): Complete, Done, Over, Through
  • Green (Things With Shells): Egg, Hard Taco, M&M, Snail
  • Blue (Swig): Belt, Gulp, Shot, Slug
  • Purple (___Dog): Bull, Lap, Under, Watch

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix of easy and tricky themes. The green “shells” group stood out once “hard taco” and “egg” were spotted. The purple canine set was simpler than the recent feline theme, since words like “bulldog” or “lapdog” clicked quickly.

The toughest connection for many players was the blue “swig” set, where words like “slug” and “belt” only made sense once you thought about drinking terms. A creative and satisfying puzzle overall.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
