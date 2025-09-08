NYT Connections Answers (September 8): Here Are Puzzle Hints, Theme, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (September 8): Here Are Puzzle Hints, Theme, & Solution

NYT Connections September 8 puzzle mixed nonsense, spies, and cat-themed words. See all hints and today’s full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, released its September 8 challenge, and it was a mix of fun and head-scratching moments. The task, as always, was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some answers clicked quickly, others needed more careful thought. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has become a favourite for word game lovers who enjoy logic, clever links, and the occasional trick. If today’s puzzle left you stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a theme, but there are lots of tricky words designed to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries before the game ends and the solution is revealed. To guide players, each group comes with a colour-coded difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The puzzle may look simple at first, but it’s easy to get caught by the red herrings.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 8)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: Hogwash!
  • Green: Think of upwards movement.
  • Blue: These characters are always chasing intel.
  • Purple: You’re missing something feline.

Extra hints:

  • “Walk” and “Hike” are in different groups.
  • Grouping potential family names may help.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Baloney
  • Green: Crank
  • Blue: Powers
  • Purple: Fish

Full Solution for September 8:

  • Yellow (Nonsense): Baloney, Bull, Bunk, Rubbish
  • Green (Increase, With "Up"): Crank, Hike, Jack, Raise
  • Blue (Fictional Spies): Archer, Hunt, Peel, Powers
  • Purple (Cat___): Fish, Nap, Tail, Walk

Today’s puzzle gave players a mix of easy and tough themes. The nonsense words stood out quickly, thanks to “baloney” and “rubbish.” The green group was trickier, needing the idea of “up” to link words like “crank” and “raise.”

The spies theme was fun, but could trip up players unfamiliar with the references. Meanwhile, the purple “cat” group clicked once “catfish” and “catnap” were spotted. A clever and balanced challenge overall.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Embed widget