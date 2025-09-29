NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 29 challenge, and it was both tricky and entertaining. The job was the same as always: sort 16 words into four hidden groups. But today’s puzzle came with a mix of bathroom parts, pranks, music, and even underwear, yes, really. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day, giving players a fresh chance to test their pattern-spotting skills.

If you struggled with this one, don’t worry, we’ve got the hints and the complete solution below.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a game where you must find links between 16 words by sorting them into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden theme, and while some are clear, others are designed to throw you off.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all work before the word “Figure.”

The challenge is to solve the puzzle without making more than four mistakes. On your fourth wrong try, the solution is revealed. To help, each group has a colour-coded difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s quick to play but can be surprisingly tough, especially when words look like they could belong in more than one group.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (September 29)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: They’re worn out of view.

They’re worn out of view. Green: This may result in laughter or crying.

This may result in laughter or crying. Blue: As seen in the bathroom.

As seen in the bathroom. Purple: Find the songs.

Extra hints:

One theme is related to the ’70s.

Every group has at least one five-letter word.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Brief

Green: Punk

Blue: Chain

Purple: Stairway

Full Solution for September 29:

Yellow (Kinds of Underwear): Boxer, Brief, Hipster, Thong

Boxer, Brief, Hipster, Thong Green (Play A Joke On): Fool, Prank, Punk, Trick

Fool, Prank, Punk, Trick Blue (Parts Of A Toilet Tank): Chain, Flapper, Float, Handle

Chain, Flapper, Float, Handle Purple (First Words In ’70s Rock Song Titles): Baba, Bohemian, Hotel, Stairway

Today’s puzzle had an unusual mix of themes. The underwear group stood out once “boxer” and “brief” appeared together. The prank group caused some laughs, but it was easy to crack.

The bathroom group was a little odd, while the rock song titles brought a fun nod to the ’70s. A well-rounded puzzle with a quirky twist.