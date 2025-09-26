Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times' daily game Connections gave players a fun and tricky puzzle on Friday, September 26. You get 16 words and must sort them into four groups. Some groups are easy to see, and some hide in plain sight. If you got stuck, this simple guide gives the hints and the full answers so you can check your work.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a short word game. Each day you see 16 words. Your job is to put the words into four groups of four. Each group shares one theme. But some words may look like they fit in two places.

You only get four mistakes before the game ends. The game also uses colours to show how hard each group is: yellow (easiest), green (easy), blue (medium), and purple (hardest). The fun part is spotting the hidden links before you run out of tries.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (September 26)

Here are the official hints for today:

Yellow: As done in cooking and baking.

Green: Visible, but not quite clear.

Blue: Find variations of the same animal species.

Purple: Can you add an "unclean" word?



Extra hints:

Every group except green has at least one word that starts with B.

Only the blue group has no four-letter words.



One help word from each group:

Yellow: Whisk

Green: Light

Blue: Brown

Purple: Pool



Full Solution for September 26:

Yellow (Stir Vigorously): Beat, Cream, Whip, Whisk



Green (Hard To Make Out): Dim, Faint, Light, Pale



Blue (Kinds Of Bears): Black, Brown, Polar, Sun



Purple (Dirty ___): Blonde, Pool, Rice, Word



The yellow group includes all things you do to mix food fast, like whisking or beating. The green group has words that mean hard to see or unclear. The blue group lists types of bears.

The purple group finishes the phrase "Dirty ___" (dirty blonde, dirty pool, dirty rice, dirty word). Some words may trick you at first, but once you see one link, the rest fall into place.