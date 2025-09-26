Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (September 26): Need Help Cracking Today’s Puzzle? Check Hints, & Full Solution

NYT Connections Answers (September 26): Need Help Cracking Today’s Puzzle? Check Hints, & Full Solution

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 26 is now here. See hints and the full solution to solve today's puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times' daily game Connections gave players a fun and tricky puzzle on Friday, September 26. You get 16 words and must sort them into four groups. Some groups are easy to see, and some hide in plain sight. If you got stuck, this simple guide gives the hints and the full answers so you can check your work.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a short word game. Each day you see 16 words. Your job is to put the words into four groups of four. Each group shares one theme. But some words may look like they fit in two places. 

You only get four mistakes before the game ends. The game also uses colours to show how hard each group is: yellow (easiest), green (easy), blue (medium), and purple (hardest). The fun part is spotting the hidden links before you run out of tries.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (September 26)

Here are the official hints for today:

  • Yellow: As done in cooking and baking.
  • Green: Visible, but not quite clear.
  • Blue: Find variations of the same animal species.
  • Purple: Can you add an "unclean" word?

Extra hints:

  • Every group except green has at least one word that starts with B.
  • Only the blue group has no four-letter words.

One help word from each group:

  • Yellow: Whisk
  • Green: Light
  • Blue: Brown
  • Purple: Pool

Full Solution for September 26:

  • Yellow (Stir Vigorously): Beat, Cream, Whip, Whisk
  • Green (Hard To Make Out): Dim, Faint, Light, Pale
  • Blue (Kinds Of Bears): Black, Brown, Polar, Sun
  • Purple (Dirty ___): Blonde, Pool, Rice, Word

The yellow group includes all things you do to mix food fast, like whisking or beating. The green group has words that mean hard to see or unclear. The blue group lists types of bears. 

The purple group finishes the phrase "Dirty ___" (dirty blonde, dirty pool, dirty rice, dirty word). Some words may trick you at first, but once you see one link, the rest fall into place.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MiG-21 Farewell: Who Is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, IAF Woman Pilot Leading Send-Off Flypast?
MiG-21 Farewell: Who Is Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, IAF Woman Pilot Leading Send-Off Flypast?
World
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
World
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Trump Meets Sharif, Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
India
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shehbaz Sharif Meets Donald Trump at White House in First High-Level US-Pak Ties Since 2019 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Battle Over Women’s Votes Heats Up with Welfare Promises and Political Barbs | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Truly Stands with Bihar’s Women? Political Battlelines Drawn | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget