HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (September 22): Today's Puzzle Made You Go Bonkers? Here Are Hints & Answers

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 22 is now here. If today's puzzle was too hard for you to solve, don't worry and check these hints and answers to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 10:34 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 22 challenge, and once again, it kept players guessing. The goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some answers looked obvious, but clever red herrings made the task trickier.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for fans of puzzles, logic, and pattern-spotting. If today’s board left you puzzled, don’t worry, we’ve got the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you must group 16 words into four categories based on hidden links. Each word belongs to only one group, but there are plenty of traps designed to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are revealed. Each group also has a colour code for difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

What makes the game addictive is how simple it looks at first, yet how tough it becomes once you start grouping words.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (September 22)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: These words will tell you something about size.
  • Green: Think of their colour.
  • Blue: There’s a connection to Las Vegas.
  • Purple: Focus on pronunciation!

Extra hints:

  • One theme has only 3- and 4-letter words.
  • Every group except green contains at least one word starting with “A.”

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Length
  • Green: Domino
  • Blue: Luxor
  • Purple: Ars

Full Solution for September 22:

  • Yellow (Measurements): Area, Volume, Length, Perimeter
  • Green (Black and White): Crossword, Oreo, Domino, Orca
  • Blue (Las Vegas): Luxor, Aria, Excalibur, Encore
  • Purple (Similar Sounding): Ease, Owes, Ayes, Ars

Today’s puzzle was a playful mix of word tricks. The size-related words were easier to spot, but the “black and white” group had some sneaky entries like “Orca” and “Domino.” The Las Vegas set was fun, connecting famous casinos and hotels. 

The toughest group for many was the purple one, which focused on words that sound alike when spoken. A clever test of both vocabulary and careful listening!

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
