NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 22 challenge, and once again, it kept players guessing. The goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some answers looked obvious, but clever red herrings made the task trickier.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for fans of puzzles, logic, and pattern-spotting. If today’s board left you puzzled, don’t worry, we’ve got the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you must group 16 words into four categories based on hidden links. Each word belongs to only one group, but there are plenty of traps designed to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are revealed. Each group also has a colour code for difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

What makes the game addictive is how simple it looks at first, yet how tough it becomes once you start grouping words.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (September 22)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: These words will tell you something about size.

Green: Think of their colour.

Blue: There’s a connection to Las Vegas.

Purple: Focus on pronunciation!

Extra hints:

One theme has only 3- and 4-letter words.

Every group except green contains at least one word starting with “A.”



One word from each group:

Yellow: Length

Green: Domino

Blue: Luxor

Purple: Ars

Full Solution for September 22:

Yellow (Measurements): Area, Volume, Length, Perimeter

Green (Black and White): Crossword, Oreo, Domino, Orca

Blue (Las Vegas): Luxor, Aria, Excalibur, Encore

Purple (Similar Sounding): Ease, Owes, Ayes, Ars

Today’s puzzle was a playful mix of word tricks. The size-related words were easier to spot, but the “black and white” group had some sneaky entries like “Orca” and “Domino.” The Las Vegas set was fun, connecting famous casinos and hotels.

The toughest group for many was the purple one, which focused on words that sound alike when spoken. A clever test of both vocabulary and careful listening!