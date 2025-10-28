Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections #869 Answers (October 28): Today's Puzzle Too Hard To Solve? See Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections #869 Answers (October 28): Today's Puzzle Too Hard To Solve? See Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections October 28 mixed clichés, TV buttons, and singers into one clever puzzle. Check all hints and today’s full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its October 28 challenge, and it was a fun mix of logic and clever wordplay. Today’s puzzle had some easy wins, but also a few words that threw players off. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a fan favourite for those who love puzzles that test both patience and pattern-spotting. 

If you got stuck, here’s everything you need to know, from hints to the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where players must find the hidden link between groups of words. You get 16 words in total, and each belongs to one of four groups. The challenge is figuring out the shared theme while avoiding tricky red herrings that are meant to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Or another set like “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick”, all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four chances to make mistakes before the puzzle ends, and each group has its own difficulty level:

  • Yellow (Easiest)
  • Green (Easy)
  • Blue (Medium)
  • Purple (Hardest)

It looks simple at first, but every round tests your logic, vocabulary, and observation skills.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 28)

Here are the official hints for today’s Connections puzzle:

  • Yellow: “I’ve seen this one too many times.”
  • Green: If you know what’s going on, you’re [...]
  • Blue: Use them to watch TV.
  • Purple: See any singers?

Extra hints:

  • Only two groups contain four-letter words.
  • “Ocher” and “Chestnut” are in different groups.

Spoiler help: One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Chestnut
  • Green: Savvy
  • Blue: Home
  • Purple: Pelvis

Full Solution for October 28 (Puzzle #869)

  • Yellow (Banality): Chestnut, Cliché, Platitude, Trope
  • Green (In the Know): Aware, Hip, Savvy, Wise
  • Blue (Remote Control Buttons): Back, Home, Menu, Select
  • Purple (One-Named Singer Plus Starting Letter): Gusher, Kenya, Ocher, Pelvis

Today’s puzzle was all about balance; some themes clicked fast, while others needed a bit of extra thinking. Many players caught onto the yellow “banality” group quickly with words like “cliché” and “platitude.” 

The “remote control buttons” theme was also fun once you noticed the tech pattern. The purple group, however, stumped a few people with its clever one-named singer clue. Overall, a smart and satisfying Connections challenge to wrap up on Tuesday.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
