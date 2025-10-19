NYT Connections #860 Answers (October 19): Puzzled? See Clues, Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 19 challenge this Sunday, and it turned out to be quite a clever mix. The 16 words looked harmless at first, but grouping them into four correct sets was no easy task. Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has built a loyal crowd of word lovers who enjoy solving smart patterns and wordplay.

If today’s puzzle tripped you up, don’t worry, here are all the hints and the full solution for Sunday’s game.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple yet tricky word game by The New York Times. You get 16 words, and your goal is to divide them into four groups of four. Each group shares one hidden theme. The hard part? Many words can seem like they belong to more than one group, which makes the puzzle confusing.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

Players can make only four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the puzzle ends, and the solution appears. Each group also has a colour showing how tough it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s a quick daily brain exercise that mixes logic, focus, and vocabulary skills.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 19)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: Woops!

Green: Put all four parts together before you can read.

Blue: Add the opposite of “in.”

Purple: Subtract something before you can eat.

Extra hints:

Every group except blue has a word starting with “S.”

Two groups are items, and two are verbs.

Spoiler clues (one word from each group):

Yellow: Wipeout

Green: Leaves

Blue: Wig

Purple: Marsh

Full Solution for October 19 (Puzzle #860):

Yellow (Topple): Fall, Spill, Tumble, Wipeout



Green (Parts of a Book): Cover, Jacket, Leaves, Spine



Blue (Lose It, With “Out”): Bug, Flip, Freak, Wig



Purple (Chocolate Bars Plus a Letter): Crunch, Dover, Marsh, Skort



Today’s puzzle had a smart mix of movement, reading, and wordplay.

The yellow “Topple” group made sense once you noticed the fall-and-spill pattern. The green group tested observation: “Cover,” “Spine,” and “Leaves” clearly hint at parts of a book.

The blue group, “Lose It, With ‘Out,’” added a fun twist with phrases like “Flip Out” and “Wig Out.”

The purple chocolate-themed group was a hidden gem: each word was one letter away from famous chocolate bars like Crunch (Crunchy), Mars(h), and Skor(t).

Overall, a balanced and satisfying puzzle to wrap up the weekend.