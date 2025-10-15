Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections #856 Answers (October 15): Perplexed? Check Hints, Answer, & More

NYT Connections #856 Answers (October 15): Perplexed? Check Hints, Answer, & More

NYT Connections October 15 puzzle mixed pools, car models, and tricky “seal” clues. See all hints and the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 15 challenge, and it turned out to be a fun but slightly tricky mix. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four secret groups. While some clues made sense right away, others required a second look. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for players who love spotting patterns and testing their logic. 

If today’s puzzle had you puzzled, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily game where you group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group has a hidden theme that ties the words together. The tough part is avoiding red herrings, words that seem like they fit but don’t actually belong in the same group.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes before the game ends, and the answers are revealed. Each set also comes with a colour showing how tough it is to guess:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The fun part of Connections is that it looks simple—but the logic behind it can be tricky.

Hints & Full Solution to NYT Connections (October 15)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Can you swim in them?
  • Green: Used to prevent miscommunication over the phone.
  • Blue: See any cars?
  • Purple: Perhaps you should add a marine mammal.

Extra hints:

  • “Bravo” and “Great” are in different groups.
  • To solve the blue and purple themes, try adding a famous person’s name.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Kiddie
  • Green: Golf
  • Blue: Pinto
  • Purple: Elephant

Full Solution for October 15 (Puzzle #856):

  • Yellow (Types of Pools): Infinity, Kiddie, Kidney, Olympic
  • Green (In the NATO Phonetic Alphabet): Bravo, Delta, Golf, Lima
  • Blue (Ford Models): Bronco, Fiesta, Mustang, Pinto
  • Purple (___ Seal): Elephant, Great, Navy, Vacuum

Today’s Connections puzzle was all about clever wordplay. The “Pools” group was easy to spot thanks to words like “Kiddie” and “Olympic.” The NATO phonetic alphabet group, with “Bravo” and “Delta,” gave off that radio-signal vibe. 

The car models added a fun twist, especially for players who recognised Ford’s classics like “Mustang” and “Fiesta.” The hardest one? The “___ Seal” group—where “Elephant” and “Navy” threw off many players before it finally clicked. 

Overall, it was a balanced and satisfying puzzle to end midweek.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
