Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections #859 Answers (October 18): Confused? Check Clues, & Solution

NYT Connections #859 Answers (October 18): Confused? Check Clues, & Solution

NYT Connections October 18 puzzle mixed gliding words, actors, and tricky homophones. Check today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 18 challenge, and it turned out to be a smooth yet tricky ride. Players had to group 16 words into four secret sets. It might sound easy, but with clever wordplay and hidden meanings, today’s puzzle gave players a real test of attention. If you struggled to spot the links, don’t worry, here are all the hints and the full solution for today.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle from The New York Times where players must find four groups of four words that share a common theme. Out of the 16 words given, each belongs to just one group. The fun (and frustration) comes from avoiding red herrings that seem to fit but don’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong tries before the game ends, and the answers are revealed. Each set has a colour showing how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, you can share your results once you finish.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 18)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: Look for light, gentle movement.
  • Green: Can you add something round?
  • Blue: They’re famous names.
  • Purple: These words are music to a merchant’s ears.

Extra hints:

  • Look for homophones.
  • There’s no car-related theme in today’s puzzle.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Float
  • Green: Hand
  • Blue: Ford
  • Purple: Cell

Full Solution For October 18 (Puzzle #859)

  • Yellow (Glide): Breeze, Coast, Float, Skate
  • Green (Words Before “Ball” in Sports): Dodge, Hand, Pickle, Racquet
  • Blue (Prolific Actors): Bacon, Cage, Cruise, Ford
  • Purple (Homophones of Synonyms for “Vend”): Cell, Hock, Pedal, Trayed

Today’s puzzle was a clever mix of movement, sports, and wordplay. Many players were thrown off by car-related guesses after seeing words like “Cruise” and “Ford,” but that was just a trap. The yellow “Glide” group was smooth sailing once you saw “Float” and “Breeze.” 

The purple homophones were the trickiest, testing both listening and thinking skills. Overall, it was a satisfying and witty challenge to wrap up the day.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
World
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title Amid Epstein Fallout
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget