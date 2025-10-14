NYT Connections #855 Answers (October 14): Muddled? Check Hits, Clues, & Answer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times game Connections gave players a new puzzle for Tuesday, October 14. You had 16 words and needed to put them into four groups. Some groups were easy to see, and some were sneaky. Like Wordle, Connections changes every day, and people love how it makes their brains work.

If you got stuck, here are simple hints and the full answer to help you check your work.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a small word game. You get 16 words. Your job is to find four groups of four words. Each group has one idea that links its four words. Watch out, some words look like they fit in more than one group. You only get four mistakes.

If you make a fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers appear. The game also uses colours to show how hard each group is: yellow is easiest, then green, then blue, then purple is hardest.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 14)

Here are the game hints for today. Do not change the quotes below:

Yellow: These words will have you "entranced".

Green: Let's keep it short!

Blue: These words don't move.

Purple: Are they missing something?

Extra hints:

"Check" and "review" are in different groups.

"Absorb" and "digest" are in different groups.

One help word from each group:

Yellow: Engage

Green: Outline

Blue: Check

Purple: Lama

Full Solution For October 14 (#855):

Yellow (Captivate): Absorb, Engage, Hold, Occupy

Green (Summary): Brief, Digest, Outline, Review

Blue (Halt): Check, Curb, Staunch, Stem

Purple (Animals Minus Starting Letter): Anther, Easel, Hark, Lama

Today’s puzzle mixed words about being caught by something, short summaries, stopping or blocking, and a tricky animal theme where each word becomes an animal if you add a missing first letter.

That last group can be sneaky because the words look normal until you spot the missing letter. Good job if you found them all!